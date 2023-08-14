It looks like minor parties are leading the way in election policies

Ben Bell: Both Labour and National will need to reflect on their strategies.

Ben Bell is the Gore District Mayor

OPINION: New Zealand's general election season is heating up and the major political parties, Labour and National, are under the microscope more than ever.

For all its historical dominance, and Labour’s ability to govern alone this term, recent polls suggest that its strategies might be falling short.

A lack of innovation or policies with real substance seem to have it struggling to resonate with Kiwis across the nation who are dealing with crisis after crisis and desperate for a helping hand in the form of change.

It’s no secret that Labour's campaign has been marred by a series of setbacks, from missteps in youth justice announcements to ministerial resignations. The party's momentum has been anything but smooth.

Its strategy, which has largely revolved around ruling out actions rather than announcing new initiatives, has left many voters wanting more.

The recent polls paint a concerning picture for Labour, with a consistent decline in support, largely due to the lack of policy announcements to give its voters any hope.

The party wants to hold off until the House rises later this month. National, on the other hand, has taken a different approach, releasing policies in quick succession.

However, its proposal to ban cell phones in schools is another policy that seems to lack any innovation or depth.

In an age where technology is intertwined with daily life, such a policy might seem out of touch with the realities of modern education.

Instead of addressing the root causes of distractions in the classroom, the policy merely scratches the surface.

Contrast this with ACT's in-depth approach to the truancy crisis.

Instead of superficial solutions, ACT delves deep into the issue, proposing daily national attendance reporting, empowering schools with direct funding, and introducing a traffic light system to categorise students based on attendance.

Its solutions tackle the heart of the problem, addressing the reasons behind truancy and providing tangible solutions.

The minor parties seem to be leading the way this election.

Take the Green Party’s wealth tax for example.

This stands in stark contrast to Labour's hesitancy in announcing new initiatives or just simply ruling them out. The Greens' wealth tax, which involves a 2.5% tax on assets worth more than certain thresholds, showcases its commitment to economic fairness and wealth redistribution.

Such a policy, while potentially polarising, is a testament to the party's willingness to push boundaries and challenge the status quo.

Whether you agree with the minor party policies or not, at least they are creating conversation and trying to challenge the way New Zealand is governed.

We have seen poll after poll, with both major parties having a decrease in their party vote support, while the minor parties appear to be benefiting.

This shift suggests that voters are looking for fresh perspectives and innovative solutions, which the smaller parties seem to be offering.

With 27 policies and more to come, National's strategy comes with a risk of overwhelming the public with ideas lacking any real substance, while on the other side, the lack of policy from Labour may be a case of too little too late when people reach the booths.

Kiwis are understandably seeking well-thought-out, innovative solutions with dynamic leadership so as the election draws near, both Labour and National will need to reflect on their strategies moving forward.

The smaller parties, with their fresh perspectives and willingness to address core issues head-on, are setting the bar high and I’m personally looking forward to seeing what the major parties do to remain relevant and resonate with voters.

They'll need to embrace change, innovation, and perhaps even some of the forward-thinking policies of their smaller counterparts.

The future of New Zealand hinges on their ability to do so.