How an airy idea in the US inflated problems in Te Anau

Rob Scott is the mayor of the Southland District.

OPINION: A common question that I get asked is: “What is your biggest challenge at the moment?”

My answer is, “That depends on where I am,” and that reflects not just the size of our district but the number of distinct communities within it.

One current challenge for Fiordland is housing, particularly rental accommodation. A large percentage of properties in Te Anau are either personal holiday homes or let out on the short-term peer-to-peer accommodation market via the likes of Airbnb.

Airbnb is a prime example of where solving one problem has created another.

Stepping back in time to 2007, a couple of friends who were sharing a flat came up with the idea of putting an air mattress in the lounge and offering breakfast.

The following year, after setting up a website, a conference was held in their home town of San Francisco, and with a shortage of accommodation they got their first customers.

I wonder if they envisaged that in 2023 this website, born out of humble beginnings, would be a global success with about 7 million listings. Even though the name still has the word “air” in it, the company has evolved a long way from just an airbed in the lounge.

There are currently about 300 properties listed on Airbnb in Fiordland – which, when put into perspective with Te Anau’s population of about 2500 people, becomes quite material.

The recently completed Beyond 25 plan has identified that only 8% of the properties in Southland District are rentals, compared with 32% across the rest of the country.

While this is reflective of our relatively affordable housing and the high proportion of homeownership, this is still quite a difference and creates a significant problem for us in some areas. Te Anau is really feeling the pinch from this, to the point of being able to refer to it as a crisis.

Fiordland has a number of tourism and hospitality businesses providing visitors with a world-class experience. These businesses, however, need staff, and those staff need somewhere to live.

Several properties that used to be available for rent have been converted into short-term accommodation.

This sector is largely unregulated, and with all the rules and restraints on landlords it is easy to see why they might find a short-term rental through Airbnb more attractive than a traditional rental property.

As we enter the start of the summer holiday peak season, I know that many businesses in Te Anau are still looking for staff, and this problem is exacerbated by there being nowhere for the staff to live.

This will put pressure on those businesses, and it could also have an impact on the visitor experience, which I know Fiordland prides itself on.

The explosion of Airbnb has caused similar problems in key tourist areas around the world where it has had a dramatic impact on not just the supply, but also the affordability of the traditional long-term rental market and the housing market as a whole.

If we look at Florence in Italy, this is a very popular tourist destination which in 2016 had about 6000 listings on Airbnb and which has climbed to more than 14,000 this year.

This has also had the impact of increasing rents in the city’s residential market by over 40%.

Florence has made the bold move of banning any new short-term rentals on platforms such as Airbnb and has coupled this move with tax breaks to encourage landlords to move back into traditional rentals.

Here in New Zealand, councils in Queenstown and Christchurch have ended up in the Environment Court after attempting to regulate this sector, and while somewhat successful it has been a costly process to go through and is still very difficult to enforce and ultimately still relies on good faith.

In Southland, our District Plan currently requires a property that sleeps more than five people to have a resource consent, although many would argue that this is not sufficient and those in the accommodation sector have strong views about the lack of a level playing field.

As a council, we have been listening to the voice of the community. And with our economic development agency, Great South, we are focused on finding solutions to support the community for what is looking to be a very promising summer season.

The Beyond 25 plan has provided us with some up-to-date and accurate data, and we need to start looking at innovative solutions to dealing with the issues in front of us.