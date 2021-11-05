Rights and responsibilities a delicate balance

Jabbed-up and all the better for it - Southland District Mayor Gary Tong, left, and Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks rolled up their sleeves for the Covid vaccine.

OPINION: The last week has been a real highlight for me, being part of a small team travelling the length and breadth of Southland to provide Covid-19 vaccinations to those who want them.

The partnership between the Gore and Southland district councils and the health sector to make this happen has proven to be a winning one. Hopefully, it will translate into a lasting one.

Thank you to the dedicated team of health practitioners who made it all possible.

The Southern District Health Board area appears to be well on track to get the double vaccination rate up over 90 percent. Unfortunately, this board-wide figure hides some lesser-performing areas, with part of the Southland region to the fore.

I guess there are many reasons why people choose not to have the vaccine. For some, it’s fear of the unknown. While I don’t share these fears, I respect people’s right not to get vaccinated.

The South Island has enjoyed relative isolation from the deadly effects of the virus. However, we need to prepare for its arrival because we can’t dodge the bullet forever.

While the vaccine won't completely ensure you won’t contract Covid, it does provide enough protection to ensure catching the virus won’t be debilitating and life-changing.

I have had more vaccinations than I care to recall, which have allowed me to safely travel throughout the world. To me vaccination makes sense when coupled to the personal protection it brings.

The icing on the top is that a high vaccination rate goes a long way to ensuring our health system will cope with the onslaught of the next wave of Covid.

Despite the fantastic professionals staffing our health system, as a nation we haven’t had a good track record of seriously investing in capacity and capability in our health sector over the past few decades. In my view, if Covid sweeps through the country the health system simply won't be able to cope with the pressures we have seen in graphic detail in other western nations, such as the United States and the UK.

We are incredibly fortunate to live where we do and enjoy the lifestyle we do. But the competing rights and responsibilities of being part of society continue to remain a delicate balance to get right.

Certainly, investing in our health system with an eye on the long term future must be the focus. In my view, it’s something that has been lacking, in a strategic sense, since the 1980s.

We see this lack of strategic investment across many sections, such as water, roading, the rail network, education, housing and energy, to name a few.

There is an old saying, never waste a good crisis. Maybe the current pandemic is the ideal opportunity to shift our short-term three-year election cycle focus to something a bit more strategic.

As a local government politician, it’s hard to avoid multiple conversations wherever I go about the Three Waters reform.

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the current system we operate under is broken. Examples of under-investment are very easy to locate.

The real question is what is the right solution? A solution not just for today and tomorrow but for the foreseeable future.

While there have been howls of outrage about loss of assets and stolen democracy, there has also been a shortage of innovative ideas on offer for a sustainable way forward.

As unpalatable as it is to have autonomy removed from individual local government units, the time is right to seriously input into what will be the best outcome for New Zealand Inc long term.

But first things first, make sure you do the right thing to safeguard those around you from Covid-19. Only you can make the choice.

Tracy Hicks is the Gore District Mayor.