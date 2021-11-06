Rugby faces the scrutiny of science, lawsuits and parenthood

EDITORIAL: It is sickening sight. The brutal collision in which a player’s head has been struck with a force that the brain is impacted.

Sometimes the moment is there to be seen, captured on a big stadium screen and by cameras sending the image, perhaps repeatedly in slow motion. Other times it happens, essentially unseen, within the dark dynamics of close-contact moments in team sports.

Hearts sank in New Zealand, and further afield, when former All Black Carl Hayman revealed a diagnosis of early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He is now part of a lawsuit being prepared by a group of retired players against World Rugby and the England and Welsh unions.

It is tempting to concluded that the link between those massive collisions that audiences worldwide have witnessed, and the sorrowful situation that the 41-year-old now finds himself in, is itself thuddingly obvious.

Yes and no. Head injuries have unquestionably been a serious issue in the oval-ball sports in which they tend to happen when something goes wrong, and also the more combative likes of professional boxing where rattling the brainpan is more likely to be a consequence of things going to plan, at least for one of the opponents.

Rugby, to its measured credit, has been taking consequential steps to confront the issue, as well it should not only because of the prospect of further lawsuits – another former All Black, Nick Evans, is scarcely alone in fearing there are more diagnoses like Hayman’s to come – but because the sport’s future is at stake. Parents tend to pay close attention when cases like this arise in the media.

The merits of any lawsuit will be a matter for the courts but former long-time All Black doctor John Mayhew should not be accused of partisan commentary when he says that head injuries, while undeniably bad, are complex.

He says we should “follow the science’’ and to an extent that is correct. A link between dementia and those injuries will strike most of us as entirely plausible, but that doesn’t mean that science has emphatically proven this to be the case.

That said, the trouble with following the science is that science cannot be relied upon to deliver the needed answers in timely fashion. There is no doubt whatsoever that sports protocols needed improvement and some have shown up at least to an extent that represents progress. Head injury assessments, rule changes, training improvements are now in place.

And in July World Rugby unveiled its six-point plan touted as a way to cement its ambition to be “the most progressive sport on player welfare’’.

This included making concussion calls a matter for independent consultants, not affiliated to either of the playing teams; a package of welfare-driven law trials, improved training such as the Tackle Ready best practice techniques.

And considerably improved use of scientific research.

This includes study at Otago University in which more than 700 players have been fitted with instrumented mouth guards that transmit information every time there’s a collision.

Collectively this does amount to consequential action. But none of it means you can rewrite the past and that includes the extent, unknowable at present, to which cases of early-onset dementia may prove traceable back to the events of the past.