Southland's council is sticking to its (wide-ranging) knitting

Rob Scott is the Southland district mayor.

OPINION: Council should stick to its knitting is an expression that I have heard quite a bit. This phrase was coined in a top-selling management book from the 1980s In Search of Excellence and referred to how a business should do what it knows best, and not diversify into different activities.

When someone used that expression on me the other day, I asked them to define what council’s knitting was to them.

“Roading, and bridges, and stuff” was the answer. OK, cool. Yes, roading and bridges is definitely core council business, and was actually the theme of our last Long Term Plan, but I then asked them to elaborate on the “and stuff” part.

This developed into a conversation around what council delivers, and a list of things like water, rubbish, libraries, playgrounds and wastewater was given to me, along with wharves, jetties and public toilets. What about forestry? I asked. He didn’t realise we had forestry assets whose return helps to offset rates.

Through the Local Government Act we are legislatively required to promote the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of our citizens. This means that our legislated knitting is actually pretty broad and goes well beyond the scope of just roading and bridges.

So how is all of this tied together, and how do people get a say in it?

This is all defined in a piece of legislation called the Local Government Act – it’s about as thick as a pillow, and it is the framework for how councils must operate. We have this process called the Long Term Plan. It is an arduous, heavily audited process that takes around 18 months to complete, and then 18 months later it starts all over again.

unsplash Stick to your knitting is a common turn of phrase, but a council's knitting is more than just infrastructure - it legally has to consider the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of its residents.

In business terms, it is more like a 10-year budget, where we take a look at everything that is happening from asset renewals to new projects, and also some of our policies. Our nine community boards are meeting over the next few weeks to run through any projects and priorities that they have for the plan.

We will also be meeting as a council and running through all the asset management plans, looking at the levels of service and running through each of the workstreams and projected projects.

When all of these have been compiled together, the draft LTP will then go out for public consultation. This is a very important part of the process; it is where you as a ratepayer get to have your say on the plan. One of the main outputs of the plan is the projected rates for each of the 10 years.

Last time around we had around 260 submissions to the plan. Although the plan is prepared for the auditor, it is actually about you, and I encourage you to have your say for the plan both locally through your community boards and also when our draft plan goes out. We would love to hear from you.

One of the key questions that we will be asking ourselves as a council is: Can we (the community) afford the proposed plan, and importantly are we ensuring that we are planning far enough ahead that we are not kicking the can down the road and giving our mokopuna a big problem to solve?

One of the biggest challenges for us as a council is to address the affordability of rates, while still delivering the expected levels of service. On top of this, we have the addition of unfunded directives coming from the Beehive. These are legislative requirements for us to carry out, that don’t come with the appropriate funding.

With our smaller population we have some big challenges around economies of scale, and this does not help with affordability of key infrastructure that, irrespective of the number of users, still costs the same.

An example of this is a waterpipe between Balfour and Lumsden spanning 17km which only has a handful of connections compared to a similar length pipe in an Auckland suburb – how many houses span 17km in Auckland? The cost of the pipe is exactly the same, but the cost per connection is significantly different between the two.

As a council we need to be able to run on the smell of an oily rag. This expression did not come from a best-selling business book, but it is an accurate analogy for what we are faced with. For us to maximise our mileage we need to ensure our engine is well tuned, we have enough air in the tyres and that we are not carrying any extra baggage.