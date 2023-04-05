Easing the pressure on Kiwis' back pocket

Ingrid Leary is the MP for Taieri.

OPINION: Pumpkin Day on Sunday in Balclutha was an opportunity for me to share with local people the positive changes to cost-of-living that came into effect over the weekend.

Our Government has worked hard to lift incomes and to support New Zealanders to get ahead.

The changes that came into force on 1 April are more than a million people a bit more in their pocket to help with the cost of living.

The rising cost of living is being driven by lots factors, like the war in Ukraine and the recent extreme weather, and I know it’s making things tough for many Taieri families.

There’s no easy fix, but we’re delivering a range of measures to help ease the pressure. The 1 April changes are part of this work, giving families, caregivers, seniors, and students – among others – an income boost.

Through increases to Working for Families and the Best Start payment, we’re providing more support for whānau. We’re also making childcare more affordable for many low and middle income families by expanding childcare assistance income thresholds. On top of that, main benefits will increase by the rate of inflation, meaning a family on a benefit with children will receive an extra $40.86 a week and a sole parent will receive an extra $31.83 a week.

But it’s not just families who will see a boost to their incomes. Tertiary students receiving student allowance or student loan living cost payments will see around $20 extra each payment. Thanks to our minimum wage boost, which kicks in from 1 April, full-time minimum wage workers will earn an extra $60 a week too.

Seniors will also benefit from this week’s changes. Single people on Superannuation will receive an extra $66.86 each payment and a couple who are both aged over 65 will receive $102.84 more in total a fortnight. In addition, from 1 May, the Winter Energy Payment will kick in again, to assist more than a million New Zealanders with heating bills through the colder months.

While these measures won’t fix everything, and we still have more work to do to bring down inflation and the cost of living, they will make a difference for many in the Taieri electorate – and right now, I know every bit counts when making ends meet.

This package of support builds on the recent steps we’ve taken to help smaller budgets stretch further, including extending the fuel tax cut and public transport subsides so it’s cheaper to get around, as well as the work we’ve done since 2017 to lift incomes and make everyday life more affordable.

We’re focused on the bread and butter issues that matter most to New Zealanders, and we will continue working hard to grow wages and to support families here in Otago and Southland to get ahead.