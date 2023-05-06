Juggling the rates rise when inflation is running high

Nicol Horrell is the chairman of Environment Southland

OPINION:Over Easter Anne and I spent some time in Australia catching up with her family and celebrating a couple of 40th wedding anniversaries – quite a milestone in this day and age.

Sometimes you have to get off the treadmill to reflect positively on the collective innovation necessary to encourage change for a better future.

This week Environment Southland councillors debated options following a number of workshops on the budget for the coming year’s annual plan, which is the third year of our current long-term plan.

Like everyone, we are having to deal with considerably higher inflation levels than were anticipated three years ago.

On the positive side, we will finish this financial year (June 30) with a balanced budget rather than a deficit, for the first time in many years. This is mainly due to Covid-related difficulties in recruiting staff to fill vacancies and the unexpected return of marine fee revenue generated by the return of cruise ships to Fiordland.

We are very aware the community is struggling with significantly higher food costs and interest rates, as well as other unavoidable cost of living increases. This was an important consideration for councillors, who elected to set a rate increase below the 9% increase in our costs.

I am reminded of a couple of old sayings, “necessity is the mother of invention,” and, “if you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got”.

This is part of what drives ongoing innovation within our organisation to prioritise and come up with ways of achieving more for less, just as our ratepayers have to.

At an average 6.9% general rate increase I believe we struck a reasonable balance between the 5% we projected and the 8.5% option we could quite easily have justified.

Where we have landed means the budget is tight but responsible and prudent.

In recent days we’ve received the great news that LiDAR mapping of the lower Mataura catchment is now available on the Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand website.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth. These light pulses–combined with other data recorded by the airborne system – generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics.

LiDAR mapping provides high resolution, centimetre accuracy across terrain and has a range of applications including hazard planning, farm mapping, policy development and understanding landscape change, hydrological process and catchment size.

Intensive winter grazing is back in the news with the Government’s tighter regulations having come into effect on May 1. I know the farming community has made amazing progress over the past few years, supported by consistent education messages from Environment Southland and industry organisations, but let’s keep that momentum going.

My advice to farmers who know their crops don’t comply with the permitted activity status, is to contact our consents team for advice on applying for a consent or deemed permitted activity. The cost of a deemed permitted activity or the cost of a consent over a five-year period is not high considering the certainty and piece of mind they bring.

During the intensive winter grazing debate, Southland farmers gave a very clear message to Government ministers that environmental farm plans tailored to individual farms would drive environmental improvements far more effectively than a regulatory approach.

To this end, we have been providing input to central Government on what a certified freshwater farm plan should include.

Southland will be one of first regions where the regulations are switched on, and while there are some risks in being one of the first cabs off the rank, the opportunity to design them to be user-friendly and ultimately a valued farm tool that is used and updated on a regular basis, is compelling.

If these plans are too complicated and become expensive documents written by consultants, rather than farmer ‘owned’ they will not achieve their purpose. There is encouraging evidence from survey work in the Aparima catchment that where farm plans are in place, environmental practices are significantly better.

Our staff are working through the recommendations the Regional Forum presented to council and Iwi last year and will be bringing back priorities for council to consider. These will form the basis for Plan Change Tuatahi, which will set targets and goals for 10 years, as an important step in our journey to improve freshwater.

Once we reach some consensus on the way forward, we will be keen to get input from Southlanders, before we make final decisions and go through a formal plan change process.

I am really encouraged that we have so many people who have formed catchment groups who want to be part of the solution and will provide us with good feedback and direction.