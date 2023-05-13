About the South: I’ve Been Everywhere Man, including Southland

The Mararoa River just before it meets the Waiau.

Southland’s contribution to John Grenell’s 1966 classic I’ve Been Everywhere Man is: Taramoa, Waimahaka, Mararoa, Waikaka, Hokonui, Lumsden, Riverton, Mossburn and Oban.

The meanings of the five Māori names are: Taramoa – Bush lawyer; Waimahaka – Twin waters; Mararoa – a form of Marae-roa, an extensive meeting place; and Waikaka – an abbreviated form of Waikakahi or place of the freshwater mussels.

Hokonui could be derived from Hokowhitu nui meaning a large war party or Hukanui meaning a big snowfall.

Saint in Southland

Southland’s only known encounter with a future saint was in 1897 when Australian Mary MacKillop spent a few days in Bluff and Nokomai on her way to the community at Arrowtown.

Mary was a Josephite, a member of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart, who dedicated themselves to setting up schools and welfare institutions in Australia and New Zealand.

She spent two months in Arrowtown establishing a school in a tiny cottage in the grounds of St Patrick’s Church.

Mary MacKillop died in Sydney in 1909 and she was beatified in January 1995 by Pope John Paul ll.

In 2009 Pope Benedict XVI recognised a second miracle attributed to her intercession and she was canonised on October 17, 2010 in a ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. She is Australia’s and New Zealand’s first saint, so far.

Māori chief's exploits

One of the significant figures in the early 1800s was Tuhawaiki who was the paramount chief until 1844.

He assumed the chieftainship of the south on the death of his uncle Te Whakataupuku in 1835.

Tuhawaiki, known to the Europeans as Bloody Jack, led war parties from his home on Ruapuke as far north as Lake Grassmere where his war party encountered a group of enemy which included Te Rauparaha, who barely escaped with his life by slipping out of his cloak and swimming free.

He also thwarted Te Puoho’s raid at Tuturau - the last inter-tribal skirmish in Southland.

He visited Sydney several times and sold large tracts of land to speculators and acquired trading vessels.

He signed the Treaty of Waitangi on Ruapuke in June 1840 and in 1844 he signed the deed of sale for the Otago block.

Tuhawaiki drowned later that year near Timaru. He was noted for his intelligence, leadership ability and charm.

No picture of him has been found but there is a description from William Thomas.

“He had one side of his head as close to cropped as a newly shorn sheep, whilst on the other side his hair stuck out in brushy abundance. He wore only a mat and looked a tremendous height. He was a very good-looking man though – if his face had not been tattooed so hideously, for he had a splendid figure.”

Shortland, meeting him in 1843, said: “Tuhawaiki was a chief of a very intelligent and pleasing address. He spoke a little English, of which, and of his English dress, he was evidently proud. His influence over all the natives present was decided, and appeared to be very beneficially exerted for all parties. We were much amused at the pride the whalers evidently took in him. He was both their patron and their protege; and was appealed to as evidence of what they had done towards civilising the New Zealanders.”