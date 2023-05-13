Are we ready to step away from the monarchy?

Last week's Coronation of King Charles III has prompted Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan to question whether it's time we parted ways with the monarchy.

- Bryan Cadogan is the Clutha District Mayor

OPINION: It’s not that I have anything against England. Sure, they play a tedious game of rugby, but their comedy shows are better than American shows and they produced some of the greatest songs ever written in the 60s.

Even so I don’t believe there is anything that sets them apart as exceptional, at least not exceptional enough to justify our continued need to pledge allegiance and play the subservient role of a colonial conquest.

If there was a country that we had an affinity and intrinsic ties with, would it be Australia?

But even this bond would never be extended to us becoming the ninth state of Australia.

We’re Kiwis, a nation in our own right, and yet there is still this nagging doubt that we are not quite ready to have a mature conversation about nationhood.

We have had a couple of faltering, heavily disguised attempts to initiate the conversation in the past, but they were more of a mumble than a discussion.

Was John Key’s ‘flag debate’ because he wanted to organise a national colouring in contest or was it his attempt to initiate a debate on republicanism?

Whatever it was, ultimately it only strengthened the argument that we are not quite at the point where we would take this matter seriously enough.

Or would we if the question was framed in a more concise and straightforward way?

Am I right in predicting that last week's Coronation of King Charles III was a defining line in the sand for many of us? My Mum was a strong supporter of the Queen.

Her Majesty epitomised all that was good and decent about our parents’ life and times, and I think many of us acknowledged and respected our previous generation’s sense of loyalty to her and by default we also had a pseudo connection and tie.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan reckons it’s worth asking if it’s time for New Zealand to go its own way.

Unfortunately, when she passed away so did much of that sense of connection, and what remains represents a period of our history that increasingly I view through a less distorted lens.

Are we ready to consider what our constitution would look like? What is the hesitation on our part?

The Three Waters discussion might give us some insight. This too was a serious issue that needed resolution, but all too quickly transcended into a discussion on co-governance.

With the real issues being smothered and suffocated by racial undertones that at times, were nothing more than delusional misinformation and meddling.

If there was anything that could incite a boomer revolt even more than Three Waters, it would be the discussion on nationhood.

That in no way should justify us not discussing the issue, in fact there is nothing more certain than New Zealand is moving inexorably towards this day, but there is apprehension on how we will collectively perform.

History gives us endless examples like Zimbabwe / Rhodesia, or Ireland / England or even Russia / Ukraine.

Every time national identity is to be decided the options are diametrically opposite and often decided by conflict and bloodshed.

If only New Zealand could plot a new course based on tolerance and respect and remain steadfastly focused on common ground and defining what it means to be a Kiwi.

There might not be that great a change from present day arrangements, but they would be our changes and our arrangements. I find real hope and encouragement when I visit our schools.

The next generation easily function in an amalgam of cultures, respectful and aware of the diversities that exist.

A recent function at Lawrence Area School was an absolute tonic to witness as the entire school cranked out a welcoming waiata and haka, interspersed with a natural interchange between Te Reo and English.

I couldn’t help but compare it with the fury I’m regularly subjected to in public meetings when I bumble my way through a karakia or utter a few words in Te Reo.

The conveyor belt of life will ultimately decide the future trajectory of our nation.

I fluctuate between wishing we collectively were capable of mature advancements and wanting to avoid plummeting into another endless negative spiral of hate speech and banners draping fences.

It seems to be in the English psyche, this need to define itself with pomp and ceremony.

To relive a time when they believed they ruled the world and had endless parades where gold carriages and white horses transported mystical leaders draped in billions of dollars’ worth of jewellery to their castle.

But I struggle to see the relevance today and especially into the future for New Zealand.

It’s part of our history, for some of us there is a strong and direct tie, for others it’s a strong and direct pain, thankfully it no longer defines the collective us or should be held up as encapsulating who we are, but it in many ways it leaves us straddled as a nation.