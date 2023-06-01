Budget's cost of living focus a benefit for families

Rino Tirikatene says this year's budget will help families. (file photo)

- Rino Tirikatene is a Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga

OPINION: With another Budget this year comes the primary focus on cost of living.

At the heart of it, we want to see families benefitting from changes to their everyday lives that make practical changes to their core expense.

Just to name a few, we’ve seen immediate support for childcare, healthcare, transport, even power bills.

These changes will see millions of people across the motu benefitting, and giving that extra helping hand for families in need.

These include making childcare cheaper with 20 hours free ECE for two-year-olds. This will be a major saving for families and reduce barriers to taking on a few more hours to support their whānau here and there.

Or the removal of prescription charges for medicines. Removing the $5 co-payment will make it easier and cheaper for Kiwis to access the medicines they need, having a meaningful impact for many households, particularly those who have multiple prescriptions to fill on a regular basis.

Initiatives like these save the country more in the long run – too often people with minor health issues choose not to get these drugs because of this cost, and the minor health issues without these drugs can become major.

For Māori, we delivered a total package of over $825 million to support whānau during these tough times and support economic resilience.

From media, to education, repair for our whare, there is a large amount of support for all Māori again this year.

This year’s Budget recognises that times are changing when it comes to our transport infrastructure as well, with the Equitable Transitions Package.

This $32m initiative provides funding, for a hydrogen consumption rebate to accelerate the early adoption of green hydrogen in transport and industry.

It will help to decarbonise hard to abate sectors, and diversify the economy of Just Transition regions, like Southland.

There is also investment of $4 million to improve our State Highways in Southland resilience through slip prevention, flood mitigation, and managing risk of sea level rise.

Initiatives up North will also affect us here down South, with funding to install a renewable electricity system on Chatham Island and to undertake discussions with Stewart Island residents on an appropriate renewable electricity option.

It will support the decarbonisation of this community and the transition to a climate-resilient, sustainable and low-emissions economy.

While the Budget includes a great amount of benefits for Kiwi’s across the country, shortly after another package of funding was announced through Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods focusing on just Southland – Southland’s Just Transition received an additional $8 million for a range of initiatives from startups and innovation, to aquaculture and manufacturing.

This funding helps create and support new and burgeoning industries, and reducing the reliance on the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point.

To finish on a more sobering note, it was a shame to see the announced closure of the three remaining H&J Smith stores down South, particularly in Invercargill.

It has been a stalwart for the Southland economy for over a century, employing hundreds of locals, and will be sorely missed. I wish all those moving on the best in their future endeavours.