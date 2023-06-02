Mayor confident airport review will land well

Rob Scott says the review ofTe Anau Airport Manapouri is a do it once, do it right review. (file photo)

- Rob Scott is the mayor of the Southland District

OPINION: Just prior to boarding my flight from Wellington a couple of days ago Jane rang me to let me know that there were extreme winds, rain, lightning and thunder in Northern Southland, and to wish me luck as I flew through that on my way back to Invercargill.

The pilot mentioned prior to take-off that it was going to be a bit of a bumpy flight, and my inner voice reminded me that the pilot wants to reach the destination as much as I do, as I reassured myself.

I then thought about the necessity of wind and how planes use it to their advantage by taking off and landing into the wind. Newton’s law of every action has an equal and opposite reaction means that the forces provided by a headwind on the wings aid in providing the uplift to get the plane off the ground efficiently. While upon initial reflection one might think taking off into the wind would make this harder, it actually makes it easier.

I have found myself looking at things very differently after becoming involved in council. Even when outside the district I find myself looking at things like roads, rubbish bins and playgrounds very differently, and airports are no exception to this. Looking out the window at Wellington’s airport I reflected on the recent decision from council to set up a working group to identify a pathway forward for this important asset.

Council has owned Te Anau Airport Manapouri since 2002, which underwent some significant development with a lengthened runway (1.6km) and a new terminal being opened in 2009, just as the global financial crisis hit.

Fast-forward 14 years and we find ourselves with an asset that some might refer to as a liability. The Fiordland community contributes around $130 per rating unit to cover the operational deficit from the airport, which over the last five years has ranged from around $200,000 to $300,000.

I always get sceptical when I hear the phrase “a review is being done”, especially from a politician. It invokes that sense of a consultant writing a report to be talked about for a bit and then shelved. The makeup of this working group will play a pivotal role in reaching the desired outcome, which is either one or more recommendations to feed into our long-term plan process.

The group is chaired by a councillor and comprises two Fiordland Community Board members, the group manager for tourism and events at Great South and the former Dunedin Airport chief executive who also sits on the Chatham Island airport board.

The objectives for the review are pretty broad, ranging from defining success for the airport, looking at the ownership and governance, the land around it and how it is structured going forwards. This is a do-it-once-and-do-it-right approach.

Local government has some idiosyncrasies around how it operates at times as it has to comply with the Local Government Act. However, the timing for this work is perfect to fit into the long-term plan, which will then enable the public to have their say in the recommendation(s) from the working group before a final decision is made.

What I think will help ensure this project gets enough lift to take off and fly is the community-led approach to the steering group. They will engage with all relevant stakeholders, including past, current and potential future users of the airport and industry experts, while taking on board learnings from other similar operations around the country.

With the right people at the controls, taking the right approach, I am really confident with where this will land.