Supporting Southland’s transition to a low-emissions future

Labour List MP Liz Craig says there ha been a heavy investment in Southland that will help reduce emissions in the region.

- Dr Liz Craig is a Labour List MP based in Invercargill

OPINION: A couple of weeks ago, an energy and innovation wānanga in Invercargill brought people from around the country together to discuss how we might collectively respond to the challenges of our time.

Jointly organised by Murihiku Regeneration and the Invercargill City Council, the topics discussed included climate change, regional infrastructure, aquaculture, and energy transitions, including green hydrogen.

Amongst the speakers was Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods, who spoke about the importance of a just transition to a low-carbon future for Murihiku, before announcing a further $8 million in funding to support this.

This funding included support for a range of initiatives including: a Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster; COIN South; further development of Southland’s aquaculture industry; and implementing the region’s new long-term plan, Beyond 2025.

READ MORE:

* Massive $15m Murihiku Marae reopens in Invercargill

* Budget 2023: $100 million for Green Hydrogen in Southland

* From the Beehive: Continuing work to protect the environment



This was in addition to the $100 million previously announced as part of Budget 2023 for regional hydrogen transitions, with this including $32.5 million in the first four years for a green hydrogen consumption rebate, which will help early adopters bridge the price gap with fossil fuels.

Sustainability was also very much a focus at the official reopening of the Murihiku Marae a couple weeks later.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill's Murihiku Marae has been rebuilt and was officially opened in early June. It received Government funding and took a net-zero approach to the build.

The redeveloped marae, which draws inspiration from the tohorā (whale) and waka that feature in stories of how Waihōpai and Te Ara-a-Kewa (Foveaux Strait) came to be, incorporates a triple net-zero approach.

This includes the building being designed to maximise natural light, solar panels for energy generation, rainwater harvesting systems and wetlands to help treat stormwater.

The $15 million marae redevelopment, which received $9.65 million in Government funding, will also allow the Waihōpai Rūnaka to expand its community support services, operate as a Civil Defence Emergency Centre, and provide a hub for educational initiatives.

The Southern Institute of Technology was also recently awarded $1.3 million in funding from the Government’s State Sector Decarbonisation Fund to replace two coal boilers at its Invercargill campus, as well as $50,000 to install efficient LED lighting.

Similarly, two coal boilers at Southland Hospital will be converted to wood pellet burners in coming months, with the plan being for all remaining coal boilers to be removed from hospitals and tertiary institutions around the country by the end of 2025.

Three Southern based businesses were also successful in the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Fund’s fourth round recently.

This included Downer Ltd, which received $278,653 for its Bluff based Road Science manufacturing plant, which supplies bitumen for road construction in Otago and Southland.

This will help transition its diesel-fired hot oil heating system to a hybrid electric model, significantly reducing the site’s carbon emissions.

The Alliance Group Ltd also received $885,000 to help install a third high-temperature-heat pump unit at its Lorneville Plant, with supplementary piping, pumping and controls upgrades intended to produce changes that will further reduce coal use on site.

The Ngahere Sawmilling Company Ltd also received $835,048 to help convert a coal boiler to burning biomass at its site in Mataura, thereby reducing the use of coal in its timber drying operations.

Finally, the extension of the Warmer Kiwi Homes initiative, announced as part of Budget 2023, will help more households with their energy costs, by delivering 26,500 more insulation and heating retrofits per year, over the next four years.

This will mean homeowners living in homes built before 2008 and with a Community Service Card, or living in a low-income area, may be eligible for a grant covering up to 80% of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation, or an approved heater (e.g. heat pump or efficient wood/pellet burner).

You can check the EECA website to see if you’re eligible.

While there’s still more to do, collectively these projects will help reduce carbon emissions by thousands of tonnes each year, and in doing so support Southland’s transition to a low-emissions future.