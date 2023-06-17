Farm plans will build on years of hard work by farmers - Horrell

Nicol Horrell says Southland will be a trailblazer in the roll-out of farm plans. (file photo)

- Nicol Horrell is Environment Southland’s chairperson

OPINION: This is the time of year when many of us leave for work in darkness and return home in darkness. For me, one of the positives of being on the road early in the morning is the spectacular vistas of skeletal deciduous trees, highlighted by the vivid backdrop of red and orange hues, just prior to sunrise.

In the Southern Hemisphere, there is something about getting past the shortest day (22 June) and anticipating the new season ahead – and the still distant prospect of balmy barbecue evenings returning.

It’s also a time when the farming community, in particular, starts planning for the year ahead. This year, the timing leads seamlessly into the Government’s announcement in recent days about the requirement for certified farm plans.

National Freshwater Farm Plans are required for any farming operation with 20 hectares or more in arable or pastoral use, 5ha or more in horticultural use, or any combination equalling more than 20ha.

Southland and Waikato are going to be the first cabs off the rank in the certified farm plan roll-out.

There are some risks in being a trailblazer, but the opportunity to incorporate some regional flavour and ensure farm plans are user-friendly and farmer-controlled, is quite compelling.

After all, we were the region who put the case to Government for farm plans to be the default to a regulatory consenting regime.

The way I see it is that certified farm plans will build on the many years of hard work by farmers and the industry that already use and see plans as integral to farm management and reducing risk to freshwater and ecosystems.

The reality is that unless farmers embrace them as a valuable farm tool, the plans won’t achieve their aims.

The proposed Southland Water and Land Plan also contains a farm plan requirement. When it finally emerges from the Environment Court we will work to ensure our plan and the Freshwater Farm Plan regulations align.

The roll-out of certified farm plans will be staggered, with Fiordland and the Islands, and the Aparima area being the first in Southland. Farmers there have until 1 February 2025 (18 months from 1 August) to develop and submit their freshwater farm plans for certification. These will need to be audited within five years.

I’m very proud of my council, supported by the farming community and local iwi, for having the courage to say to central government that we believe farm plans that are produced at an individual farm scale will be a significant tool in improving water quality.

We understand there is potential for significant costs in developing and certifying a farm plan and we are working to make this process as straight-forward and affordable as possible.

For people who already have an environmental farm plan, I would hope that it is a reasonably simple exercise to update it so it is fit for purpose.

The certified farm plans will include an action plan, which over time will further mitigate a farm’s effects on water quality (it should also provide an opportunity to include the good environmental initiatives already in place, too).

These plans are not a one-size fits all. On-farm actions should be uniquely tailored to the individual farm or growing enterprise and surrounding environment to help farmers understand where their individual farm’s risks and contributions to water quality issues are.

Going forward, hopefully all of our major farming industries and processors will offer a premium to farmers demonstrating good environmental practice, as well as traceability and marketplace assurances to leverage high value returns.

The Government’s announcement this week that they plan to include carbon farming in a strengthened National Policy Statement for Plantation Forestry is good news. The flexibility of empowering councils to ensure we get the right tree in the right place is particularly encouraging because each region has different issues.

I believe our local councils can come up with a Southland solution, possibly based around an agreed accord with the forestry industry.

This is also the time of year when we are calling for nominees for the Environment Southland Community Awards. We all know people doing great things for the environment and this is an opportunity to recognise their efforts.

I encourage you to make a nomination or two. You can even nominate yourself. It’s a wonderfully positive thing to do for people making a difference and their community.

You have until Friday, 14 July 2023 to make nominations – all the information is on our website es.govt.nz or give the office a call.