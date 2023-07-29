Time for a Southland solution to local government challenges

Tuatapere farmer Nicol Horrell says in the face of change, it’s a good time to consider how to improve Southland’s local government structure.

Nicol Horrell is the chair of Environment Southland (regional council) and chair of the Southland Mayoral Forum

OPINION: I’m writing this column as I travel across Canterbury in a bus with other regional councillors from around New Zealand, looking at the environmental challenges and innovations our Environment Canterbury hosts are dealing with and developing.

The Government-initiated Future for Local Government panel released its final report recently. The report has 17 recommendations aimed at enabling local government to better serve communities.

While I personally don’t support some of the more controversial recommendations, the report has made me reflect on what local government would look like if we were designing it from scratch in the 21st century.

Southland is served by four councils – the regional council, responsible for natural resource use and regional transport management; and territorial authorities serving the districts of Southland (including community boards), Gore and the city of Invercargill.

In Southland we are good at working together and have some successful shared services such as Emergency Management Southland.

With low voter turnout, one the first questions to address is how we make local government’s role more relevant to the communities we serve.

I’ve always believed that funding local community needs is more effective where those decisions are made as locally as possible.

The other side of the equation is to create efficiencies and savings through economies of scale and consistency at a regional scale by eliminating duplication of services while improving outcomes for the community at large.

There are two options outlined in the report, which have a strong regional focus.

One is the formation of Unitary Regional Authorities taking over the functions of territorial and regional councils into one combined entity. In Southland’s case that would mean all the councils would be amalgamated.

While this model would likely create efficiencies, the reduction in elected governance and communities of common interest, and the likely loss of local decision-making to an at least perceived centralised bureaucracy, is likely to be considered negatively by many people.

The other concern is the potential for environmental considerations to be watered down in a tug of war that would favour business and future development.

Whatever the future shape of local government is, we need to get that balance right. I believe we should look for a Southland solution, which can meet the needs of our region for generations to come and that solution may well vary from those suggested in the report because one, or even two sizes, won’t fit all.

A more palatable option might be for the existing councils and community boards to remain, carrying out the functions at a community level that are best suited to their spheres of expertise.

The retention of existing councils in some form minimises concerns that turkeys don’t usually vote for Christmas.

The councils could then nominate members from each council to form a board, which would govern the big ticket items from a regional perspective, focused on economies of scale efficiencies and regional leadership to advocate for Southland.

For example, I’ve always felt that one group managing water, land and biodiversity would be more effective and deliver more consistent results than the current situation where, while this largely sits with the regional council, there are aspects that also sit with territorial authorities.

One building consent entity for all of Southland makes sense for the same reasons. Roading is another.

However, the regulatory regional council roles of consents and compliance are probably better to remain where they are as we continue on the journey of improving environmental outcomes.

Potentially, the three most controversial recommendations in the report are dropping the voting age to sixteen, adopting an STV voting system and moving to a four-year electoral term.

I was politically active from a young age, but not at 16. Even as a 20-year-old I was very much an exception to the rule.

I personally believe, creating participatory democracy opportunities involving young people in issues such as climate change and education is a better vehicle to encourage ongoing political interest.

Single transferable voting is complex with its ranking system and is not well understood by the population at large, making results much less predictable.

If used for a unitary council, it would require a lot less candidates, who would probably need high public profiles or political party support to get elected, which I believe would be a backward step.

Currently, local government in Southland is not overly affected by political party support and that’s a good thing.

When voting under the present system, voters can consider the three Cs – capability, continuity and courage – when deciding who to vote for.

I think the four-year term is well worth considering as the three-year cycle isn’t well suited to making long-term sustainable decisions.

At a recent Mayoral Forum meeting we agreed to set up a working party to look at the report and consider what structure could work best for Southland in the future. The reality is that no future government wants to have work with 78 different councils, like they do now.

There is a strong argument for being proactive in the face of change.

Let’s consider a unique Southland solution that we can advocate for, rather than having change imposed on us.