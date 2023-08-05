About the South: The arrival, and spread, of rock-snot

Southland’s most unwelcome freshwater invader is Didymosphenia geminata, commonly called Didymo or rock-snot.

It is an alga which was first identified in New Zealand in October 2004 in the Mararoa River.

Didymo is a brown slime with the texture of cotton wool which coats rocks in clean water, reducing the habitat in which aquatic insect larvae can live.

It is unsightly and clogs fishing gear such as fishing flies and whitebait nets.

Didymo has now spread far from Southland, shifted from one river system to the next by contaminated fishing gear.

Mining for Guano

A vast amount of Peruvian guano came through the port of Bluff in the 19th Century, mined by slaves captured on Easter Island and other Pacific Islands.

It was a valuable fertiliser and caves in some of the fiords were mined for penguin and seal guano and the Solander Islands were leased for guano collecting in 1867.

Fortunately, an application to mine on the Snares Islands was declined and the island group remains in nearly pristine condition.

Guano eventually becomes phosphate rock and a number of tropical islands, such as Christmas Island and Nauru, have been heavily mined.

Guano accumulates where there is low rainfall and a rich ocean current which sustains the fish needed to feed a massive seabird colony.

Pakeha and paua

Pakeha appreciation of paua as food came a century or more after the shells began to be used for decorative purposes.

The novelty of paua for the table is seen in this Southland Times article of November 14, 1931 as the Depression was biting.

“The Paua, a shellfish much to the taste of the native race, has, owing to the depressed times, commenced to figure largely in the menu of many Pakeha homes at the Port of Bluff. It is very prolific along the rocky shore from Stirling Point to Sou’west Point and at low tide many out-of-works and in some cases their better halves as well can be seen busily searching the pools and beneath boulders for the delicacy. In whatever manner it is prepared, the dish is most tasty and above all costs nothing,” it was written at the time.

An account from ‘An Old Timer’ in the Cromwell Argus July 3, 1877, revealed his distaste at trying what was generally called muttonfish while exploring Dagg Sound.

“I was here introduced to that Maori luxury the pauoa [sic], or muttonfish, although why so called I cannot imagine except from its dissimilarity. An old boot-top boiled would be tender in comparison to it. Nevertheless, we had to eat them, together with a sort of sea-snail called toritori (probably sea anemones). These, diversified with a little baked mummuck, formed our fare during the stay here. The mummuck is a species of ferntree (mamaku or Black treefern), and often grows to a height of 25 or 30 feet. The heart is soft like turnip, and when thoroughly cooked resembles baked apples, considered a great luxury by the Maoris,” it was recorded at the time.