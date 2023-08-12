About the South: Bluff granite's enduring legacy

ANZAC Dawn Parade at the Invercargill Cenotaph in 2017. The cenotaph is composed of Bluff granite.

Great hopes were held for Bluff when it was realised that the rock from which Bluff Hill was largely composed was a very workable and attractive ornamental stone, namely norite, also called syenite or Bluff granite.

Quarrying had been carried out in the 19th century to some extent and the Bluff Granite Company was registered in 1921 to exploit what seemed like an endless resource with a large domestic and export market. The company acquired 70 acres and built up a large staff with the machinery needed to cut and polish the stone.

Bluff granite was much in favour for WW1 memorials throughout the country. Examples are Bluff, Lawrence, Devonport, Ellesmere, Waikaia, Pigeon Bay and dozens of others. The Invercargill cenotaph, unveiled in 1925, was made from the stone, but the largest project was the post office in Dunedin. It opened in 1937 with the lower two storeys clad in 2000 tons of Bluff granite. The magnificent building is now repurposed as the Distinction Hotel.

A block of Bluff granite forms part of the Dag Hammarskjold memorial in Zambia and another is on the tunnellers’ memorial at Waihi with the inscription ‘Bluff remembers its men of the New Zealand Tunnelling Company’.

Not a poet, and he didn’t know it

The worst poet to inflict his verse on the south was Frederick Charles Meyer. His 1934 anthology Jewels of Mountains and Snowlines of New Zealand has a large number of entries, but the only thing they have in common with proper poetry is that they sort-of rhyme. Queenstown, Dunedin, Milford Sound, Te Anau and Oban are victims but Invercargill is mercifully spared. Here is Bluff through the eyes of a man whose muse is cowering behind a rock, hands over her ears and mumbling to herself, ‘it wasn’t me, it wasn’t me’.

Island steamers are crossing the strait

The loveliest sea – the loveliest strand,

Visitors are gazing with great delight

From shore to shore from land to land.

Longing for Bluff Harbour!

Island steamers are crossing the sea

The loveliest green – the loveliest blue,

Sea birds are following the crew

Through the sky of coloured hue.

Longing for Bluff Harbour!

And here is Oban as murdered by F.C. Meyer. It hasn’t changed a bit in 89 years.

At the head of Half Moon Bay

Live yet people brave and gay,

Still a sea-loving race and folk

Who often like a friendly joke,

To strangers looking for a room

Far away from their own home.

At the head of Half Moon Bay

Live a class of fine brave sailors,

Fishing and oystering is their trade,

The goods all bringing in their honours,

Great demands are on the way

Oban – therefore has a say.

Here is Meyer’s rejection letter from Angus and Robertson Ltd. “Dear Sir, no you may not send us your verses, and we will not give you the name of another publisher. We hate no rival publisher sufficiently to ask you to inflict them on him.”