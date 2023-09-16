About the South: Bridges, bells and a railway line

Southland’s best natural bridge, the Devil’s Bridge, spans a chasm on the south coast at Black Point, near Slope Point.

Elsewhere, without the luxury of a bridge, you just have to jump.

In 1883 explorer William Caton was one of a party skirting the southern coast on the way to Puysegur Point.

He said: “There is one place at a point running out into the sea with a narrow chasm running up to the cliff, just enough for a man to jump without a swag.”

There is a natural crossing of the Kawarau River just downstream from Roaring Meg.

Whatatorere or Chalmers’ Leap is the only place where the river can be crossed with dry feet, although at about two metres, and with a steep face on one side, you need a bit of encouragement.

The crossing was known to Maori and possibly used frequently. The first European to record his leap there was Nathaniel Chalmers in 1853 and no doubt it had good use from the goldminers who worked up and down the river.

Leasing the line

The Southland Provincial Council was so starved of money that it leased out the Bluff to Invercargill railway.

The successful tender for £1800 was let to Bluff merchant Sam Nichol and his Australian partner Mr Shearer.

They took over management of the line for 19 months from April 12, 1869 until November 12, 1870.

They halved the fares and freight rates, halved the staff and finished the formation of the railway, which still crossed boggy and unstable ground at Awarua and between Greenpoint and Ocean Beach.

The handsome profit was £3000.

The Provincial Council, observing that a railway could actually turn a profit, decided not to renew the lease.

Messrs Nichol and Shearer had a novel way of attracting passengers. When a whale was sighted in Bluff Harbour they sent a bellman out into the streets of Invercargill crying: “Whale sighted in Bluff Harbour. Special train leaving in 20 minutes.”

The attraction was probably the prospect of seeing the whale harpooned rather than of the creature disporting itself in the limpid waters of the harbour.

The story of Port Invercargill

The ship Port Invercargill was built in 1958 in Belfast by Harland & Wolff for the Port Line and named long after there had ceased to be a port of Invercargill.

She was 150m long and travelled at a rather leisurely 15 knots.

Her career was interrupted for eight years from 1967 to 1975 when she was one of the fifteen vessels trapped in the Suez Canal as a result of the Six Day War between Egypt and Israel.

During this time she was maintained by a Polish skeleton crew and the Port Line was paid out by the insurers who sold her to a Greek line where she was renamed Kavo Kolones.

The ship didn’t last much longer because of corrosion and she was scrapped in 1979 aged only 21.

Her bell hangs in the Invercargill City Council foyer.