About the South: Ventifact fields, passing punch-ups and a solar eclipse

Between 20,000 and 18,000 years ago, in the course of the most recent Ice Age, the western South Island, including Fiordland, was immersed in an ice-cap from which long tongues of ice intruded into valleys as the great glaciers which carved the Fiordland landscape.

Stewart Island and the North and South Islands were one land mass. A treeless Southland was blasted by icy winds that tore at the sparse shrubs and thin grassland.

Ventifacts are the wind shaped rocks and outcrops which were formed at that time, commonly seen in coastal Southland and more rarely inland.

Those thousands of years of sand-blasting polished the rocks and produced well-defined ridges and sculpted surfaces.

Ventifacts can be as small as a mouse or as large as a boulder and sometimes an entire outcrop is sculpted by the wind – a rocky headland at Omaui is a good example.

At the end of the Ice Age the climate warmed and the sea level rose 100 metres, drowning many of the ventifact fields in Bluff Harbour and Foveaux Strait.

Passing punch-ups

Bullock-team drivers, coming face-to-face on Southland’s poorly developed roads – mud-holes really – would sometimes resort to a punch-up to see who had the right of way.

This description from the 1912 Southland Times centennial supplement:

“Some of the roads in Southland were fairly soft. It was not their length that troubled travellers so much as their depth. On one road leading into Invercargill logs were laid lengthwise to keep the wheels from sinking. The consequence was that while the wheels were kept fairly high and dry the bullocks were ploughing along up to their bellies in mud. When two teams met, the one that got off the track was stuck in mud up to the axles. The method for determining who got off the track was for both teamsters to strip off their coats. The better man kept the track. Occasionally, it is said, as many as four or five fights might occur in a day and it was no uncommon sight in Invercargill to see a man mud to the neck with the additional insignia of black eyes or a bloody nose. This would never do, so the Provincial Council fascined the mire. Manuka was cut, tied in bundles with flax and laid across the mud but the traffic soon cut the flax and the sticks stood up like the quills upon the fretful porcupine.”

Eventually, the vast amount of gravel poured into the mud succeeded in forming the solid roads we have today.

Solar eclipse

The next total solar eclipse visible from Southland will be on July 22, 2028 in the late afternoon.

If it’s cloudy, you will have to hang on until February 16, 2045 when one passes across Fiordland and Westland and on May 31, 2068 observers in Northern Southland and Central Otago will see a total eclipse just prior to sunset.

In the meantime, there will be a partial solar eclipse on September 22, 2025 and a total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026.