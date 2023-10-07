About the South: Gaslighting in the south

Photo shows two of the original gas lights outside the Liz Thomas building in Kelvin Street.

In 1875, retorts, furnaces and other equipment were imported from Britain for coal gas production and a £10,000 loan was taken out by the Invercargill council for the project.

The first 70 gas streetlamps were first lit in Invercargill in February 1876. The Daily News said: “They burned beautifully and made a very fine appearance in the streets.”

Each evening the lamp lighter made his rounds, turning on a tap at the bottom of each post and climbing a ladder to light the jet.

The burners were originally a ‘fish-tail’ type which gave poor illumination, compared to the later incandescent burners, and they blew out in a strong wind.

The last gaslight was replaced by electricity in 1938 and the gas works closed on December 1, 1986, after 110 years, when it was no longer economic in the face of competition from electrical appliances, although there were plenty amongst the remaining 1800 gas consumers who maintained that it was superior for cooking.

A colt christening

In August 1890, Gore residents were treated to a novel entertainment.

The Otago Witness of August 21, 1890 reported: “Mr Fred White, of the Railway Hotel, kept open house on the occasion of the christening of his Fusilier-Jealousy colt. The night's fun was started at 8 o'clock with Mr Tom Hewitt in the chair. There was champagne, music, singing, and as much to eat as anybody could possibly want. The chairman gave full particulars of the colt’s pedigree and made a suitable speech, and the colt was then ridden into the room by Aleck McKenzie in Mr White's colours. The colt was then christened Bombardier by one of the host's children, and luck was drunk to him as soon as he was safely out of the room.”

The festivities then continued until late with the guests, and possibly the quadruped, greatly satisfied with the night's amusement.

Bombardier was not the last horse to duck through the door of a Southland pub.

Invercargill identity Sam Cusack once rode his horse into the Appleby Tavern, apparently as a protest against the tavern's No Dogs rule. There hadn’t been a No Horses rule until that evening.

A tuatara tale

Southland’s largest native land reptile is the tuatara.

Prior to human settlement, tuatara lived in suitable habitats throughout the country, including the Otago and Southland coasts and in Central Otago.

Evidence from cave deposits and midden sites shows that they were a food item for Māori but were driven to extinction on the mainland by the kiore or Polynesian rat several hundred years ago.

Tuatara survive on 33 offshore islands with the present southernmost colonies on The Brothers Islands in Cook Strait. A new tuatarium is being constructed in Queens Park to replace the one in the Pyramid.

The oldest of these creatures is the popular but taciturn Henry (54cm and 1.2kg). The other land reptiles in Southland are several species of skinks and geckos.