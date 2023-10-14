About the South: On fountains, names and Southland's salvation

The fountain was given to the city by the Invercargill Licensing Trust.

OPINION: Southland’s largest fountain, near the Feldwick Gates in Invercargill, was given to the city by the Invercargill Licensing Trust to mark its 25th anniversary in 1969.

Although still popular, it is probably true to say that the glory days of fountains are in the past.

The Star Fountain in the Octagon was ripped out years ago and several others have been abused, redecorated and generally panned as being dated and a waste of good water.

One website – Ugly New Zealand – described the gaudy Peacock Fountain in Christchurch’s Botanical Gardens as “truly evil”.

The Spirit of Napier fountain featured on a 1974 stamp and Christchurch’s Dandelion or Ferrier Fountain was damaged in the quake but has now been restored.

Perhaps the best-known in the country is the Bucket Fountain in Cuba Mall, Wellington, although is it really a fountain and not just an overgrown and over-coloured water feature?

The region's name

By 1861, several names for the new province which had split away from Otago had been proposed.

Although Murihiku was then in general use, other suggestions were Zealandia, Wallace and even the cynical Menziemania, but it became Southland Province.

This came as a surprise and was resented for some time as the expectation was that it would be Murihiku Province, but the decision had been made far away in Auckland.

This is not the only Southland; there are others in Illinois, Utah, Texas, Minnesota, Missouri, California, Melbourne and Manitoba.

The Beachfront Hotel in Hokitika was called the Southland Hotel from 1865 until recently.

The first proprietor, Edward O’Connor, a veteran of the Otago rushes, realised that with so many miners moving up to the West Coast diggings, a comforting and familiar name might induce them to patronise his hotel.

Southland salvation

The Salvation Army began in Invercargill in 1883 with music and a high public profile.

Larrikins disrupted public meetings with abuse and missiles, but the novelty of the Sallies’ preaching style attracted crowds of more than a thousand to their early meetings and they gained hundreds of converts.

General William Booth, the founder of the Salvation Army, visited Invercargill in 1891 and again four years later.

The Southland Times of October 22, 1895 said: “An immense crowd assembled at the railway station yesterday afternoon to await the arrival of General Booth, the founder and chief of the Salvation Army. The members of the Army were a strong force, they had a large portrait of their ‘General’ displayed in front of their ranks, they were bedecked in full regimentals and their band was distinctly in evidence. A procession was formed, the Army Band leading, the carriage following, the officers and ordinary members of the various corps bringing up the rear.”

Booth made a brief speech at the rotunda and a much longer one that evening.

“He gave a number of examples of the good work done by the Army, enlivened his lengthy speech with many humorous illustrations and witty sallies, and concluded by asking the blessing of God upon the people of Invercargill. The General was frequently applauded during his speech, and at its conclusion was loudly cheered,” the paper reported.