Celebrating environmental champions at awards

28102022. Robyn Edie. News. Southland Times/Stuff. First Environment Southland meeting of the term, with the election of the chairmanship to Nicol Horrell.

- Nicol Horrell is the chairman of Environment Southland

OPINION: As I write this, I am reflecting on a number of positives.

Firstly, we have another lambing behind us!

And we survived a nail-biting quarterfinal against the top-ranked team in world, keeping our hopes alive in the Rugby World Cup. I can’t help feeling for the Irish and the French teams who played their hearts out in close games that were fantastic to watch.

Another positive is that we are lucky to live in a democracy where people can vote for change and on election day they did just that.

Like the Rugby World Cup, there were winners and losers, and while we may not know the composition of our new government for some time, there are significant challenges and issues that still need to be resolved.

I look forward to working with the new government to find solutions that recognise regional differences.

Let’s hope the centralisation trends of the past few years are reversed and there is a genuine desire to work in partnership with local and regional government to find solutions to wicked problems.

The other positive of the week was the 27th annual Environment Southland Community Awards.

Our environment awards are the longest running event of its kind in the regional council sector in New Zealand.

While the format and content has changed over time to remain relevant in a changing world, it is no mean feat to have an event that continues to inspire so many people to do more environmentally.

Once again the event was uplifting for all those people in attendance, and again it emphasises the power of positivity.

My thanks go to our staff and councillors, many of whom work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of this event.

But the night was about celebrating our latest group of environmental champions – and these awards certainly showed the deep south has plenty to celebrate and be proud of in the environmental space.

Given the calibre of entries, our judges faced a daunting task in selecting, firstly all the award category finalists, and then choosing this year’s environmental champions.

While diverse and from a wide range of backgrounds, all finalists and winners shared environmental aspirations that went far beyond compliance and striving to do the very best for their natural surroundings, their communities and our region.

It is therefore important that we showcase them as community leaders, role models and mentors who can inspire others to innovate, make a real difference to our region, and to take simple, everyday steps as we strive to meet Southland’s environmental challenges.

Southland, alongside other provinces in New Zealand, faces a range of environmental challenges including our responses to climate change, protecting our biodiversity and continuing to improve the water quality in our rivers, streams and lakes.

The proposed Southland Water and Land Plan, which has been in the Environment Court for a number of years, will be central to our progress.

The ninth and most recent court decision has signalled the legal process has an end in sight and that the plan can progress forward.

It will be the blueprint, which will help our communities work together and make environmental improvements for future generations.

Environment Southland has already been looking at what’s next, what changes are needed to improve freshwater in Southland, and how we work with the community on this journey.

As much as the council will be involved, it will be community-led and it is pleasing to know we have outstanding groups and individuals like our Environment Southland Community Award nominees at the forefront of Southland’s efforts.

I would like to conclude by acknowledging all this year’s entrants and congratulating the impressive category winners.

Winners: Environmental Action in Education (Sponsored by Essential Resources): Winner: Hedgehope School; Individual Environmental Leadership or Action (Sponsored by ANZ): Winner: Sarah Bynevelt; Environmental Action in the Community (Sponsored by WM Environmental): Highly Commended: Fiordland Trails Trust, Winner: Stewart Island/Rakiura Community & Environment Trust; Environmental Action in Water Quality Improvement (Sponsored by Fish & Game, Southland): Winner: Hedgehope Makarewa Catchment Group; Environmental Leadership and Innovation in Business (Sponsored by AON): Highly Commended: Fiordland Wapiti Foundation/With Wild, Winner: Aquila Sustainable Farming; Environmental Leadership in Farming (Sponsored by Wynn Williams): Winner: Glenrannoch Farm; Environmental Action in Biodiversity and Biosecurity (Sponsored by ILT): Winner: Te Waiau Mahika Kai Trust; Councillors’ Award (Sponsored by Environment Southland Councillors): Winner: Halfmoon Bay School