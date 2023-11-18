Governing and the benefit of hindsight

Southland mayor Rob Stock proposes a thought experiment: If ours was a fully user-pays society, who would build our roads, who would pay for them, and who would decide where they go?

Rob Scott is the mayor of the Southland District

OPINION: They say you should never talk politics or religion in a social setting, and yet those two factors alone are such a major part of society, past and present.

They lead not only to intense arguments, but also to war, conflict and massive unrest.

A few years ago, I was at the local pub having a chat with some young tourists on their OE, and for some reason our discussion started taking a political angle. They were very anti-government and boldly stated that we could (and should) live without it. I am always up for a good philosophical discussion so decided to tease it out a bit.

Let’s just imagine that we have no taxes or rates – we all just take responsibility for our own wellbeing in a full user-pays society. I started my questions with one of Southland’s favourite topics: the roads. Who builds the roads, I asked. “A company that builds roads” was the answer.

Quite obvious, really, but the follow-up questions of who pays and who decides where to put the roads were a bit harder to answer.

So, they decided that road users would club their money together to pay the roading contractor, and one would be assigned the task of managing the project, once the users had all collectively agreed on where the road would go.

What if all the users couldn’t agree on the location of the road? And what if some wanted it to be gravel and some wanted it to be sealed? The answer to this was logical in that the residents would take a vote, and the majority would get their way.

I jokingly said to them that this was starting to sound a lot like democracy, before I asked how they would stop someone who didn’t pay for the road from using it. They replied that you would have to have some kind of identification on your vehicle to show that you had contributed to the road. This way it would be obvious if you were not toeing the line.

OK, so who polices this? The residents would have to assign someone to monitor the vehicles on the road and keep an eye out for those who shouldn’t be there.

But what about a person coming from out of town who was visiting someone who had helped to pay for the road?

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District mayor Rob Scott: “I often wonder if we unintentionally make things more complicated than they need to be.” (File photo)

After a bit of backwards and forwards discussion, we came to the collective view that this is most likely how we, as a society, ended up with systems of government.

A very small, select group of people could probably function OK with a shared set of values in a space of relative anarchy. As people and societies became more and more connected to each other, the need to have public servants working in the combined interests of these people would have arisen, followed by a need for a governing authority to ensure those public servants were working in the best interests of the people.

I was up in Wellington a few weeks ago meeting with colleagues from around the country, and we discussed the recommendations of the Future for Local Government Report. I have stated since its inception that the report needed to remove the word “local” from its description and that it needed to review the “whole of government”.

It would almost be nice to scrap all forms of government and start again by addressing each individual need as it arose. And this time we would have the luxury of hindsight.

Take the health system, for example. You would suddenly have nobody in charge of it, so the first thing that you would do is find the most experienced team of health professionals – doctors, nurses, specialists and surgeons – and sit down in a room together with a whiteboard.

It almost sounds too simple for the complicated world that we live in today, but I often wonder if we unintentionally make things more complicated than they need to be.

As the time of writing this, we were still waiting on our new coalition government to be formed. And in a recent conversation it was stated, tongue in cheek, that the country was still running fine without one.