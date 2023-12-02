Evolution, not revolution, tends to get faster buy-in

Environment Southland chairperson Nicol Horrell muses on what a new Government could mean for Southlanders.

Nicol Horrell is the chairperson of Environment Southland.

COLUMN: It’s hard to believe that we are already in the run down to Christmas. Where has this year gone?

Our newly sworn-in coalition Government is probably wondering the same!

A few weeks ago, my wife and I returned from a short break in Queensland, catching up with family and exploring new places. Most of all, it was good to get away from the busyness of life and the stresses that go with it.

Inevitably, I tend to compare what’s done differently in Queensland to what we do in New Zealand – apart from the obvious differences, such as cheaper petrol and groceries.

Having no daylight saving seemed odd at first, with sunset before 7pm when we arrived in Brisbane.

However, once I realised it was light at 5am, I concluded regions should have the right to make their own decisions, rather than having to bow to national direction.

It was also a chance to reflect on the goals we all set ourselves and whether refreshing our plans to achieve them can be improved without losing sight of the destination.

There is an old saying: “If you always do the same things, you will always get the same results.”

The new Government is promising change and reviews on many fronts. I believe that as a regional council, we need to view this as an opportunity rather than a threat and focus on Southland solutions for Southland problems.

I must stress that my following comments are my personal views, prompted by my growing concerns that a really good idea is in danger of failing because of over-enthusiasm to create one plan to rule them all.

Farm environmental plans are a case in point. We know that, providing they are valued and owned by farmer managers, they can be an effective management tool if they are tailored to the unique characteristics of individual farms.

If we allow them to become complex and expensive – and inevitably captured by consultants – because bureaucracies want levels of detail they don’t actually need, with an expensive regulatory compliance regime that doesn’t add value, we will have lost the plot.

With any change, evolution tends to get buy-in faster than revolution. We will always require a regulatory backstop for those people who won’t respond to education and the power of a reasoned argument, but why not create an environment which rewards and encourages innovation, while dealing with non-compliance?

1 NEWS New Zealand finally has a government, 45 days after the election.

Among the difficult questions are: How to design a regulatory regime that doesn’t place a financial burden on the 80% who don’t need it? Can we incentivise environmental farm plans by encouraging all processing companies to pay a small premium for environmental excellence as part of their traceability loop? Can we lower compliance costs for consent holders by reducing the number annual visits for those who consistently perform at high level? This will also enable us to put more scrutiny those who aren’t.

Returning from the heat and extremely dry conditions we experienced in Queensland (where El Niño has definitely arrived), the cooler green vistas of Southland were very welcome.

You don’t have to look very far around the world to realise that whatever issues we face, we live in a very fortunate part of the world that’s the envy of many and we should all celebrate the positives we have, rather than harbouring “glass-half-empty” sentiments.

If any region can and will create a different path for others to eventually follow, it is Southland. We are proud of our special region, and we are passionate about passing it on to the generations to come in a better state than we found it. We can find solutions that work for us and our unique environment.

As this will be my last column for the year, I would like wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas break.