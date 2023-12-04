About the South: Graves, quarries and telecommunications

There were a number of European burials on Tiwai Point and no doubt many Māori burials over hundreds of years.

Many of the Europeans were new immigrants who had died on the voyage out, or succumbed to disease as there had been a quarantine station on Tiwai Point where passengers from ships infected with yellow fever, plague, smallpox and other diseases had to remain to allow the infection to take its course.

Markers that indicated where a burial had taken place have almost all disappeared but the Stirling grave is marked, as is this one belonging to Alex Dunlop.

Dunlop was a passenger on the New Great Britain and sustained fatal injuries just prior to the vessel’s arrival at Bluff.

The gravesite is maintained to keep it clear of vegetation. The strange plants are young bracken fronds, known as ‘bears’ paws’.

Building-stone quarries

Southland has had a number of building-stone quarries over the years.

One opened at Waikawa in 1886 after the discovery of a seam of dark, blue-grey sandstone which was dense and largely free from flaws.

It was easily worked and could be obtained as large blocks. A tramway and jetty led to a spot where vessels of about 200 tons could be loaded.

In September 1886, the SS Kakanui took away 60 tons of the stone. The stone was used for the engine seats at the Invercargill water works, for Invercargill kerbstones and in the construction of several buildings.

It was pronounced as the stone of the future for monumental work but in spite of the quality of the stone the quarry was short-lived, due to high transport costs, needed repairs to the wharf and stagnation in the building trade.

The 20-foot-high Glengarry monument in the Dunedin Southern Cemetery and the Boer War memorial in Gore (anyone help out here?), Thomas Burns Memorial and Bishops Moran and Harper were built of Waikawa stone.

About 1902, the quarry closed, the equipment shipped to Port Chalmers.

The arrival of telecommunications

Southland’s first telecommunications started in January 1864 when semaphore stations were set up at the Pilot Station at Omaui, on Sandy Point and at Invercargill to relay news of the arrival and safe departure of ships, and to summon the tug.

The messages were read with a telescope at the Invercargill wharf, although because there is no line-of-sight between Sandy Point and the wharf, they may have been zig-zagged to the wharf via Bluff Hill.

Here is a typical morning’s messages from 1864: “Thursday 1st September 4.30am Sailed the William Miskin, SS. 8am Wind at sea, N. strong breeze. Arrived – the Caroline and Flying Scud ; the Kate in sight; a steamer in sight eight miles to the eastward. 10 am – Arrived the Kate.”

The stations operated using 32 combinations of five shutters to indicate letters. It wasn’t really semaphore, which would have used moveable arms rather than the shutters.

Correction: Former Awarua MP George Herron represented National, not Labour, as the November 11 column said.