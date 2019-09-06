MPI says no breaches of animal welfare act during Southland winter grazing season

Southland farmers are feeling vindicated after MPI says no winter grazing methods breached the Animal Welfare Act this winter.

This cames after a nationwide anti-grazing campaign highlighted some Southland cows standing in mud, and prompted the agricultural minister Damian O'Connor to set up a taskforce in response.

Farmers in Southland have felt they have been are under attack since the campaign was launched, and Federated Farmers, while keen to acknowledge some farmers were not following best practice, the anti-grazing campaign gave the impression that all farmers were to blame.

Yet, the environmentalist who started the anti-grazing campaign is cynical of MPIs monitoring and the rules that guide its decision making.

MPI animal welfare compliance manager Gray Harrison said the ministry had eight complaints about winter grazing, but none met the threshold where animal health and welfare were affected.

Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt said it was great to get positive feedback about good farming practices being widespread.

"Farmers undertake winter grazing for the purpose of protecting and feeding their stock while mitigating environmental issues. It doesn't always look pretty but that doesn't mean that it's cruel."

"It's great that farmers are meeting the standards, and we always need to be aware that there could be new ways of doing things that mean we do it even better."

Mossburn farmer Jason Herrick founded a group called Ag Proud NZ after confronting environmentalists taking photos of his stock in the dark during the anti-winter grazing campaign.

He wasn't surprised to hear that there had been no animal welfare issues.

"The people making the complaints see one snapshot in time before they get on the phone. They don't see the farmer working a full 12 or 14 hour day and what is actually happening.

"There is the odd farmer out there that is bad but the other farmers tend to sort that out before MPI get involved, to be honest."

Environmentalist Angus Robson spearheaded the grazing campaign using photos of cows in mud on social media.

He was cynical about MPI's monitoring, saying "if you don't look you don't find."

"The issues with cows in mud are not clearly defined in the animal welfare act.....there's no definition of whether a cow is miserable or not.

"We've seen lots of cases where stock have been back-fenced and there is no water supply to them, which is a requirement. But if MPI go out there and the farmer says the cows are getting water from the crop and they're not dying of thirst, is there an issue?"

Harrison says MPI continues to work with farmers and regional councils to identify where improvements can be made.

There can often be no single, clear indicator that reflects that winter grazing practices are affecting animal health and welfare, so it can be difficult for inspectors to determine if animal welfare has been compromised.

Prolonged time on mud can cause distress and discomfort and if an inspector considers welfare needs are not being properly met, veterinarian advice is sought.

O'Connor was in Southland on Monday to meet with farmers, and he thought MPI had spoken to a number of farmers this winter.

On Monday, he said: "We're working with the regional council here to make sure they've got the clear message. I think what we've done with the appointment of the taskforce, with wider discussion ... most farmers know now there is a focus on it [winter grazing]."