One person dead in serious crash involving truck and car in Invercargill

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a truck in Invercargill on Wednesday.

A person has died following a serious crash involving a car and a truck in Invercargill.

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Dee and Avenal streets, near The Homestead, just before 1pm on Wednesday.

The crash involved a Ryal Bush Transport truck and a hatchback car.

It was believed two people had been trapped in the car after the crash.

Firefighters were required to take the roof off the car to free a person that was trapped.

Acting police area commander Southland Inspector Jon Bisset confirmed the crash was fatal.

Police were working to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Ryal Bush Transport general manager Shannon McEwan said the driver of the truck was shaken up.

The driver would be supported with counselling and time off.

"Our thoughts are with the families involved," he said.

The company was helping police with their investigations, McEwan said.

The crash blocked both southbound lanes and diversions for traffic heading both directions were in place.

Invercargill chief fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca saw the crash happen and called emergency services and said the hatchback was dragged by the truck after impact.

Milne-Maresca had been driving in area at the time.

Another witness said the truck had been travelling north on Dee St and was about to turn right into Avenal St while the hatchback was attempting to cross Dee St and continue east on Avenal St.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two fire crews responded to the crash, one from Invercargill and one from Kingswell.