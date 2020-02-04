State of emergency declared in Southland as water levels rise

Flooding in Gore as the Mataura river and surrounding waterways close roads as Southland declares a State of Emergency.

People in Gore are being warned of two possible flood peaks early on Wednesday, as state of emergency remains in Southland following heavy rain.

Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group chair Neville Cook declared the state of emergency for the region on Tuesday afternoon, including Gore, following Monday's declaration for Milford Sound, where 195 tourists remained trapped.

Late on Tuesday, Emergency Management Southland said modelling data suggested levels in the Mataura catchment could hit levels seen the 1999 floods.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Mataura River in flood with the Alliance meat works, on the left, and the closed paper mill on the right.

It said the first peak would pass through Gore at 5am Wednesday, the second at 12.30pm. Locals were warned to prepare to evacuate if needed.

The Gore District Council was advising motorists not to travel unless it was absolutely necessary.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Caldwell Contracting staff Charlie Craig, left, and Bruce O'Reilly using an umbilical pump to pump the water out and back over the stock bank towards the river.

Council deputy chief executive Ian Davidson-Watts said on Tuesday flooding was threatening some homes in Gore.

"We have staff going door-to-door in the worse affected areas to talk with residents and ensure they are okay."

Some properties have been sandbagged, and flooding waters had entered several basements and garages.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore resident David Byron looks out at the river flowing into the paddocks on the other side of the flood bank from his home.

Several state highways in the area are closed: SH1 Gore to Clinton, SH1 Mataura to Gore, SH90 McNab to Tapanui, from SH1 intersection to Station Rd, SH90 between SH1 and Station Rd. SH97 Mossburn to SH6 intersection SH97 is CLOSED. State Highway 94 is closed from Park Boundary and SH96 from Lumsden to Frankton.

Flooding in the district and in West Otago had forced 17 schools and two early childhood centres to close. The closures affected 1877 school students and 70 children in early learning.

Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks said he had seen the Mataura River, which flows through the Gore and Mataura townships, higher than it was flowing on Tuesday, but he had never seen so much floodwater lying around.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Stranded Russian family, from left, Inga Popova, daughter Alisa Sabantseva, 23, and Igor Sabantsev at the welfare centre set up at the Calvin Community Church.

The floodwaters had "really started to show its head yesterday" and the council and fire service had begun pumping water away to protect properties and buildings.

Southland Federated Farmers vice president Bernadette Hunt said she had not heard of any catastrophic damage in the region, but farmer's fences and culverts could be damaged.

"We'll all cope, as long as a floodbank doesn't burst or something like that."

High Country Helicopters A farmer in a tractor works hard to pick up baleage from a flooded paddock near Gore.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand urged farmers in the region to move their stock to higher ground.

Company Southern South Island extension manager Olivia Ross said "where it is safe to do so, farmers are encouraged to check their stock and move them to high ground and move baleage to ensure it is not carted down swollen rivers."

Precautionary measures were being taken to protect a hazardous substance being stored in a building in Mataura, which gives off ammonia gas if it gets wet.

High Country Helicopters A State of Emergency has been declared in Southland as extensive flooding causes issues around the region.

About 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix, a class six hazardous substance, was being stored in the former paper mill in the township, which is right next to the Mataura River.

On Tuesday afternoon the Mataura River at Gore was flowing at 2.7m above normal.

The council has set up a welfare centre at the Calvin Church, in Robertson St, for anyone stranded in Gore or forced from their homes by flood waters.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ A State of Emergency has been extended to include all of Southland as water levels continue to rise and cause major damage.

Police and staff also had to evacuate about 15 homes and businesses in Ontario St.

Mataura resident Dave Mackenzie said he was nervous about the presence of the ouvea premix and what could happen if the river continued to rise.

"Once it's mixed with water it causes a gas eruption. This is the highest I've seen the river in the 12 years I've lived here.

High Country Helicopters Large parts of Southland are underwater after days of heavy rain.

"I guarantee people are worried [about the river and premix]."

However, Mataura Community Board chairperson Alan Taylor was comfortable that the situation was under control.

"We have heard the company that is responsible for that is looking after that. The [Gore] District Council has been in touch with them to make sure they are doing their job and making things secure there."

Supplied The flooding was particularly bad in Gore.

Gore District Council chief executive Steve Parry said he had asked Inalco, the company that was moving the premix from the building, to take precautions to protect it, in case flood waters continued to rise.

The company had stopped its operations removing the substance from the building on Tuesday morning.

He had also been liaising with Emergency Management Southland about the issue.

High Country Helicopters Flooding in the area has closed roads and schools.

"I'm as concerned as anyone else about the infiltration of the river into that building, as that would be catastrophic."

Gore resident David Byron said: "I've lived here for 20 years and this is definitely the worst it's been, this is the fastest I've ever seen it [river] rise.

"I can see that it's going to reach the bank at some point today. It's the most water I've ever had in my backyard."



"I think it's going to get as bad as the [19]78 flood. I went for a drive at half past nine this morning and it was nothing and the rain hasn't stopped since.



"The way things are going we're looking at a 100 year event."

Supplied More of the flooding around Gore on Tuesday.

Bruce Young, of Gore, discovered nearly 8cm of water in a spare bedroom of his family home on Tuesday morning.

Water had come up through the floor following continuous rain.

The bedroom was added to the house and built at a lower level.

Supplied The first load of ouvea premix was removed from the paper mill building at Mataura in October.

"It's just a lake at the moment."

It was the only room in the house to flood.

Regional Ford salesman Robin South said he hadn't seen constant rain and flooding in Gore for a long time.

Rachael Kelly About 10,000 tonnes of ouvea premix is being stored in the former paper mill building at Mataura. [File photo]

"It's been too much for the town's drains."

A few of the company's customers, visiting from Invercargill on Tuesday, had to detour around closed roads at Mataura, South added.

"The [nearby Mataura] river is definitely rising, by crikey it is."

Australian tourists Sally and Daryl Rowley, who were heading to Queenstown, were left stranded in Gore because of roads being closed.

"We did the coastal trip up to Te Anau and then tried to get to Queenstown, but they kept detouring us. The last holiday we had was at Eagle Point in Australia, and we got kicked out of there because of bush fires. Looking at the weather I don't think we'll be able to get to Queenstown tomorrow."

Calvin Community Church Minister Ken Williams said from about 5pm we had people arrive and from then every 10 minutes there seemed to be a new lot of people arrive.

"We've got some beds here ... we've had about 16 beds and Emergency Southland are bringing in more beds. We were activated by the council about 3pm and told to prepare for the possibility of [people needing somewhere to go]."

An Emergency Management Southland spokesperson said Environment Southland hydrologists were currently assessing river levels in the province.

Clutha River at Balclutha is expected to rise to 2200 cumecs between 6 and 11pm on Tuesday night before climbing to 2500 cumecs by 4.00am Wednesday morning.

River levels this high will make the Owaka Highway outside Balclutha impassable.

Clutha District Council has made the decision to close the road to all traffic at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Welfare Centres will be opened at that time at the Cross Recreation Centre in Glasgow St, Balclutha and at the Owaka Community Centre.

A community hub has also been set up at the Lumsden Community Hall for support and advice for anybody caught up in the flooding.