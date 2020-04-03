New hospitality business to open in small Southland settlement

Co-owner Dan Clark inside the Takitimu Tavern which will open later in the year.

A pet friendly tavern and accommodation business will be operating in western Southland later this year.

Work to transform the old Wairio Hotel into the Takitimu Tavern has stopped because of the alert level 4 lockdown but co-owner Dan Clark hopes to get the green light to open in June or July.

If that is not possible because of Covid-19, Clark is happy to wait. The first part of the business to open will be the bar to start the cashflow, followed soon after by the restaurant and accommodation.

Two of the six double rooms are for guests with small animals such as a dog or a cat. Caged animals should be fine, Clark said.

"We could probably handle two dogs [in each room]."

The pet friendly rooms will have special floors and coverings.

People of all ages from Wairio, Nightcaps, Ohai and Otautau will make up the 12 staff.

Clark owns the business with his brother, Matt, who is a banker in Hong Kong.

Clark has lived in the South Island for 10 years after working in bars and restaurants in Auckland and managing a Gisborne family entertainment business. He has also worked in the chillers of a South Pacific Meats plant.

He fell in love with Wairio and its view of the Takitimu mountains a year ago while on a visit to Southland to attend a wedding in Invercargill.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Co-owner Dan Clark and his pet Labrador Molly on a map of Wairio that is fastened to the floor of the Takitimu Tavern.

"I though 'wow' ... I'm sold on this [Wairio] ... it's a perfect place to live."

He wasted no time in buying a house with land, across the road from the old Wairio Hotel. The former hotel closed about four and a half years ago.

Clark has been living in Wairio for 12 months and in October, he and his brother bought the old hotel with the view to turning it into a bar, restaurant and accommodation business.

"I like a challenge," Clark said.

A section of bar/restaurant area will feature photos of Wairio's history and its people.

"We've put a giant map of Wairio on the floor, 2.4 metres by 1.7 metres. We printed it up on vinyl."

A meals on wheels service for the elderly in the district will be available.

It's thought the old hotel was originally built in 1890.

Wallace Takitimu community board chairman Andre Bekhuis said it was "fantastic" for Wairio and surrounding areas to have a tavern and accommodation facility being built.

"It's great for the community ... it'll be appreciated. I wish them well in their new venture."

