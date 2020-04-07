SIT weighs in to help with Hawthorndale village build

SIT trades students and staff will be part of a "mutually beneficial'' collaboration with the Hawthorndale project.

The Southern Institute of Technology has agreed to build one of the 13 care homes in the proposed new Hawthorndale Care Village as a contribution to the project.

It would be a partnership of mutual benefit providing an invaluable learning experience for students on a commercial construction site, with guidance and support from the main contractor, village project team member Paddy O'Brien said.

SIT trades faculty staff and students would be responsible for the build and the institute would provide an as-yet-unspecified, but sizeable proportion of the material costs for the home. Concept design work, which would "provide greater cost certainty" was nearing completion

"Southland has a reputation of pulling together to get things done. This is a great example of that philosophy," O'Brien said.

The Government's tertiary institute merger plans did not put the decision outside the SIT's authority, chief executive Penny Simmonds said.

The 2019 SIT council had approved the agreement in principle late last year and signed off on it last month.

The SIT had wanted to explore innovative ways to provide practical support for explored innovative ways to provide practical support for "this visionary community project".

It would be an enduring partnership. The trades students would benefit from the real life, hands-on experience in the build phase, and the ongoing operation of the village would continue to provide practical learning opportunities for many SIT students from nursing through to hospitality,

The institute has four intakes of construction students a year and expected the house to be built by at least two of them.

The not-for-profit Hawthorndale Care Village is for an aged care facility to be based on the innovative Dutch De Hogeweyk model. This fully replicates everyday life in a suburban neighbourhood within a safe, secure setting, for residents including people with dementia

It is estimated to cost in total $31.5 million, with the former site of the Hawthorndale School on Tay Street, Invercargill secured as the site.

A significant amount of donations and grants have already been received since the fundraising campaign launched in October 2019, but a current shortfall of $11 million is still needed to see the project through to completion.