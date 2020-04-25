Gore district's war dead remembered with poppies on Anzac Day

Alexandra-Clyde RSA president Debra Warburton and Gore and districts RSA president Jared Scott lay poppies on graves at the Gore cemetary on Anzac Day.

We said we would remember them, and we did.

As the heavens opened and the rain poured down on Saturday morning in Gore, Alexandra-Clyde RSA president Debra Warburton and Gore and districts RSA president Jarrad Scott placed a poppy at the grave of each of the Gore district's returned servicemen who are buried in the town's cemetery.

It's a tribute that would have usually be left to family members, but amid the Covid-19 lock down and rules about only essential travel being carried out, Warburton and Scott were determined that the district's fallen were not forgotten.

The rain, and the quiet of lock down, added to the sombre occasion.

"It was just something we felt that needed to be done," Warburton, who is an active member of the New Zealand Army Reserves, said.

About 500 former service personnel are in the Gore cemetery, and each received an RSA poppy on Anzac Day to mark the sacrifice they had made.

Scott said it was surprising where some of the soldiers had served.

"There are soldiers here from the Crimean War, which is very unusual, soldiers from the Boar War, World Wars and 1 and 2 and many other conflicts," Scott said.

"There's a huge contingent from Otago and Southland," Warburton said.

"There are two here from the NZ Camel Corps, which I think is probably pretty unusual."

The NZ History website says the Imperial Camel Corps, which included two New Zealand companies, played a vital role in the Sinai and Palestine campaigns during World War 1.

Between 400 and 450 New Zealanders fought in the Camel Corps, and 41 of them died before the two New Zealand companies were disbanded in mid-1918. The soldiers, known as cameliers – rode their camels to get to the scene of battle, but would then dismount to fight on foot.

Scott had been cleaning the soldier's graves at the Gore cemetery, and Warburton at Alexandra, as part of the New Zealand Remembrance Army.

"It's kind of a stand alone thing, it's not officially an RSA thing but RSA's are on board."

Scott said while there were about 500 recognised war graves in the cemetery, he had found the graves of other service personnel.

"It's quite surprising what you find when you wander through. There are people who would have served in the war but are buried in family plots, for example."

Usually tributes to the soldiers would be given at the Dawn Service at the town's Cenotaph, which usually drew about 700 to 800 people.

This year Southlanders had shown their respect by standing at their gates and letterboxes at dawn.

"I thought it was going to be a crap Anzac Day but it's actually turned out to be really good.

A service had been broadcast around the district on two radio stations, which was really moving.

"It was still really special, and if you drive around you can see all the houses with poppies outside. That's something we wouldn't have seen otherwise and people have had to diversify to show their respects. Everyone has been really positive about it."

The pair placed a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the Returned Services Association and were pleased to see wreaths from other organisations, and bunches of flowers, also there.

"If you can do that and stay in your bubble and stay safe then that's great," Scott said.

His three-year term as the RSA president is nearly over.

Two of the three Anzac Days he's officiated over have been anything but normal - last year there were security concerns after the Christchurch terrorist attack and this year, there was no service at all.

But his last job in office is to change that.

While a bigger service will be held in Gore on Armistice Day this year, Scott plans to petition the Government to make the day a public holiday.

"It's a Wednesday this year, so we can get together and recognise the Anzacs," he said.

