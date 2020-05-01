Southland finalist in Dairy Women's Network regional leader of the year award

Drummond farmer Jessica Goodwright has been selected as a finalist for the Dairy Women's Network leader of the year.

A Southland farmer from Drummond has been selected as a finalist for the Dairy Women's Network regional leader of the year award.

Central Southland Dairy Women's Network regional leader Jessica Goodwright​ has been selected as one of four finalists from throughout New Zealand for the award.

Formerly from Waiuku, Goodwright had been farming in Southland for nine years and has been the network's regional leader for Central Southland for five years.

Dairy Women's Network is a not-for-profit organisation that provides community events for women to up-skill their knowledge and meet others in the dairy industry.

Network chief executive Jules Benton​ said its regional leaders were vital point of contact for farmers as they are able to organise regional events and provide communities with informative information in the dairy industry.

READ MORE:

* Dairy Women's Network chief executive leaves organisation in a healthy position

* Hunt for new chief executive of the Dairy Women's Network underway

* Dairy Women's Network wraps up another successful conference



The award recognised how her leadership skills had grown in the past five years, Goodwright said.

"It's an amazing opportunity that recognises as regional leader, the part we play as woman in the dairy industry."

Since joining the network, Goodwright said it helped her become more active in other parts of the community, such as being the president of the parent teacher association for her children's school and being a committee member on her local river catchment group.

Goodwright hopes that making it as a finalist would motivate and inspire more women into leadership, so they could give back to their industry and communities.

Goodwright got into farming through her husband, a generational farmer, and the pair wanted to raise their children in a farm environment.

The connection she made with her staff and being able to work alongside her family were just some aspects she enjoyed about her career choice, she said.

Goodwright doesn't see herself leaving the region she now calls, home as she loves the slower pace attitudes of Southlanders and waking up to the amazing views of mountains around her farm in Drummond.

The other three finalists for the award are Sue Skelton, from near Waiotira, mid-Canterbury farmer and personal development coach Tania Burrows and north Canterbury contract milker Rebecca Green.

The winner of the regional leadership award will be announced next month with the winner earning a trip to Auckland for the New Zealand Women’s Leadership Symposium in September.