Hairdresser turns former Riverton bottle store into salon

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a new business has opened its doors in Riverton.

Haven Hair Boutique, located on the main street of Riverton, is owned and operated by Jill Leonard.

Leonard moved her family to Riverton in 2018, and her partner Phil Brocks moved there permanently in 2019 after they purchased “The Globe Hotel” when it came up for sale.

Working as a hairdresser for more than 35 years, Leonard purchased the West End Hair Saloon in Dee St, Invercargill in 2018, after having worked there as a hairdresser for approximately eight years.

She had Riverton residents approach her about starting up a hair dressing saloon in the seaside western Southland town.

“I wanted to feel like I belonged to the Riverton community and starting a much-needed hairdressing business here seemed a good way to achieve that – and I’m just loving it.”

The couple decided to utilise the Globe Hotel’s old bottle store space by turning it into the Haven Hair Boutique, and they are delighted with the results.

“We opened the doors a few weeks ago, and we’ve enjoyed heaps of support from the locals and surrounding districts – they have made us feel very welcome and the support has been unbelievable,” Leonard said.

During the renovation process, the couple tried to support and employ local tradesmen as much as possible.

“All our tradesmen have been amazing. We even had the local policeman helping us mix concrete one day, how cool is that?

“So here we are today, after heaps of work we now have permanent, long-term accommodation, and we are in the throes of restoring The Globe Hotel back to its original former glory.”