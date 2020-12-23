Kindness and hope in Invercargill pastor's Christmas message

Church @ Otatara and St Pauls senior pastor David Elder wants Kiwis to stay safe and look after one another during the holidays.

Christmas is a time for families and relationships to re-prioritise, Invercargill senior pastor David Elder says.

“I think that’s what happened through Covid, re-prioritising ... that's all positive.”

Elder believed New Zealanders would reflect during the holidays on the impact Covid-19 had on them, the country and throughout the world.

“It was a horrific year for [some] families.”

Elder said his Christmas message centred on hope.

“I think there is great hope for people in the birth of Christ.

“Stay safe over the holidays, look after one another. It's a great time to hear one another and listen to one another.

Elder is senior pastor at Church@ Otatara and St Pauls in Invercargill.

He moved from Auckland to Invercargill 18 years ago. His first five years in the south were spent as senior pastor at Cornerstone New Life Church before he moved to Church@ in 2007.

Elder initially turned down the Cornerstone offer.

It was during a pastoral team meeting at the North Shore New Life Church that he changed his mind with a thud.

“God sent me a very strong message, made it abundantly clear to me that I come [to Invercargill].

“It was like a thunderbolt from heaven [telling me] Invercargill.”

Elder said he fell off his chair when the message struck.

Six weeks later he and wife Robyn arrived in the city.