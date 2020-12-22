The Riverton Christmas event that brings the Southland community together

Russell Bickley, of the Riverton MenzShed, putting some finishing touches on items before the Christmas Eve parade with the Davies sisters, 7, and Kenzie, 4, as little helpers.

Riverton Menz Shed member Russell Bickley was 12 years old when the first Riverton Christmas Parade was held, and reckons he has been to just about every one of them since.

This year he is involved with bringing the parade together for the big event on Christmas Eve.

What he likes best about it is that it brings the community together.

“It’ a wonderful time of year and the start of the relaxing holiday season.”

There was a real sense of community involvement and it was wonderful to see the pleasure everyone got from the parade, he said.

Parade organiser Raewyn Black was glad the event was able to go ahead this year.

It will be the 74th consecutive year the parade is being held, which has always been on Christmas Eve.

A lot of businesses had felt the pinch through the Covid pandemic but the community had rallied and come together, she said.

It was fortunate there weren’t harsh restrictions in place that would prevent the parade going ahead.

People from throughout Southland come to watch the parade, Black said.

“There are people who have shifted away for whatever reason, but they come back for this because for them it’s the start of their Christmas.”

There would be something for everyone in the parade, she said.

Those submitting floats do not have to register, so what runs on the night is a surprise to all – all floats except one.

“I hear that Santa is all geared up and has his reindeer all ready to go,” Black said.