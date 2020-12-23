Alliance Group to repay $34 million in wage subsidy

The Alliance Group has already repaid $21 million in wage subsidy.

Meat processing co-operative Alliance Group will repay $34 million it received from the Government’s wage subsidy earlier this year.

Chairman Murray Taggart said the group had already repaid $21m to the Ministry of Social Development.

“From the outset, Alliance has been clear we would only use the wage subsidy in the way it was intended by Government, and our previous re-payments reflect this commitment.”

The Alliance Board believed it was in a position to repay the remaining balance after filing company accounts last month, he said.

READ MORE:

* The Warehouse Group to repay $68 million in wage subsidy

* Agility key to Alliance success, board chair says

* Cash-rich firms need to find their 'moral compass' and pay wage subsidy back, accounting professor says



"We acknowledge the support and certainty the Government provided to help us keep many of our people in jobs.”

Alliance has retained $1.9m for the Leave Support Scheme payment to employees that were required to self-isolate or were unable to work, Taggart said.

Alliance has plants in Lorneville, Dannevirke, Levin, Mataura, Nelson, Pukeuri and Timaru.

Earlier in the week, The Warehouse Group announced it too will pay the wage subsidy it received.

Sales in the first quarter of the new financial year for the Warehouse Group increased by 6.3 per cent and now stand up 6.6 per cent year to date compared ot the same period last year.

The Warehouse group received $67.7m from the scheme for 11,000 staff but attracted criticism when it went on to restructure its operations and cut hundreds of jobs.