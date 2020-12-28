Patient airlifted in critical condition after Riverton-Wallacetown Highway crash

The Riverton-Wallacetown highway has been shut down while emergency services attend to a crash.

Police and Fire and Emergency have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown highway.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened just after 1.30pm on Monday, between Taramoa and Price roads.

It’s understood the crash has happened near the Iron Bridge.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the response was being led by police, and that St John was also on the scene.

Parts of the highway have been closed to traffic, and that has built up is being diverted away.

A St John spokesperson said a patient was being taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition.

The helicopter took off from the crash site just after 3pm, the spokesperson said.

More to come...

