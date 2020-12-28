Two dead after truck and motorcycle collide in Southland

The Riverton-Wallacetown highway has been shut down while emergency services attend to a crash.

A man and a woman have died after a milk tanker and a motorcycle collided on the Riverton-Wallacetown highway.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened just after 1.30pm on Monday, between Taramoa and Price roads.

St John said a patient was being taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, but police later confirmed the woman had died of her injuries.

A man died at the scene.

The crash happened near the Oreti Bridge.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, the police spokeswoman said.

Motorists should expect delays, take an alternative route or delay travel through the area.

The helicopter left the scene about 3pm.

A Fonterra spokeswoman confirmed one of the company’s trucks was involved in the crash and the driver was uninjured.

The company was supporting the driver and assisting the police with their investigation, she said.