Two-vehicle crash on Riverton-Wallacetown Highway

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown highway. [File photo]

Police and Fire and Emergency have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown highway.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened just after 1.30pm on Monday, between Taramoa and Price roads.

It’s understood the crash has happened near the Iron Bridge.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the response was being led by police, and that St John was also on the scene.

Parts of the highway have been closed to traffic, and that has built up is being diverted away.

More to come...

