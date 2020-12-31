A little rain can't hurt the running of the Tuatapere Sports Day

Simon Bond, of Otautau, competing in the single-handed sawing competition at the Tuatapere Sports Day in 2020 [file photo].

A little forecasted rain isn’t enough to disrupt 111 years of tradition that the Tuatapere Sports Day holds.

Tuatapere Axemen’s Athletic Society president Peter Templeton said nothing could stop the day going ahead, which has only been postponed twice in its history.

“We always stick to the tried and true.”

Held on January 1, every year, the sports day has been running since 1910.

This time it will feature highland dancing, wood chopping and children’s athletics.

Templeton wasn't sure how many people would be there on Friday, as the Riverton Races were being held on the same day.

There is a high number of axemen and axewomen entries this year, with 55 all together, 20 more than 2019. Of the entires, 11 are women and 9 are juniors.

“There are that many entries that we have to start at 9am,” Templeton said.

Ten of them are travelling from the North Island and same number from Nelson-Marlborough.

Templeton believed the high number was because axemen and women throughout the country had been unable to compete in Australia due to border closures and restrictions caused by Covid-19.

The sports day had an emphasis on family and was a fun, relaxing day for all, he said.

At 74, Templeton has no intentions of slowing down from the sports day scene.

“As long as my health keeps up, I’ll keep going.”