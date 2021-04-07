New campaign for Hawthorndale Care Village project

Hawthorndale Care Village working group member Paddy O'Brien, right, and SBS Bank chief executive Shaun Drylie are working together on the Gift A Tree campaign.

A “gift a tree” campaign has been launched to remember loved ones as the Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust begins the last stretch of its fundraising efforts.

The trust is behind The Hawthorndale Care Village to develop a multimillion dollar community-based model of care for people living with dementia.

During the past 18 months the trust has secured $30.3m and has $2.7m to go.

Hawthorndale working group member Paddy O’Brien, in a statement, said the work of the board and its partners had been “quietly relentless” with the majority of the project funded in less than two years.

“It’s an absolutely extraordinary feat, to have most of the Village funded before we’ve even done a concentrated fundraising campaign,” he said.

“Southlanders and people beyond have been so generous, and I’m immensely proud to be part of this community that fiercely backs one another.”

The Hawthorndale Care Village and SBS Bank have joining together for the gift a tree campaign.

O’Brien said the campaign would give people the opportunity to make a donation towards planting a tree in remembrance of loved ones who could not enjoy the village.

“The money they donate buys a tree for the extensive village gardens. We know it’s not the same as having loved ones back with us, but we hope some comfort might be found in these trees for families experiencing the devastating effects of dementia.”

SBS Group chief executive Shaun Drylie said: “Planting a remembrance tree is a wonderful way to help keep special memories of loved ones at the forefront of our mind.”

The aged care facility will be built on the site of the former Hawthorndale School on Tay St and is inspired by the world leading Dutch dementia village, De Hogeweyk.

The design of the village and the delivery of care removes the institutional/hospital feel and replaces it with residents living in small groups in houses where the rhythm of everyday living is tailored to each individual resident.

O’Brien said the village would be an outstanding asset for the community, and the support from the community has been exceptional.

With more than 90 per cent of project funding secured, plans to begin construction later this year were firming up, he said.

The project represented an opportunity to redefine aged care in New Zealand, starting in Southland, O’Brien said.

“By donating now, you can be part of the legacy to give elderly people in need of care, and those living with dementia, freedom, a sense of purpose and better health and wellbeing outcomes,” he said.

Call to businesses

O’Brien said businesses also have the opportunity to secure naming recognition opportunities throughout the village.

“Southlanders have been incredibly generous, and we are putting the call out to local businesses to get on board and show support for this incredible project.”