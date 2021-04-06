Power outage for all of south Invercargill

Emergency services were called after a car hit a power pole, causing a widespread power outage in Invercargill.

PowerNet reported the outage at 7.10pm on Tuesday, affecting those in Georgetown, Hawthorndale, Heidelberg, Newfield, Calvary Hospital and Rockdale.

PowerNet says power could be restored by 9.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said police were at multiple intersections on Elles Rd directing traffic.

Police had been called to multiple jobs about the outage, including traffic lights and personal alarm outages, she said.