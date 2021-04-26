Invercargill bank manager took up cycling to support charity bike ride

Westpac Chopper Bike Ride participant Phil Taylor and his daughter Kennedy who has had success in triathlons recently.

Sport is a big part of the Taylor family’s life and next week dad Phil will be participating in the 245-kilometre charity bike ride from Queenstown to Invercargill.

He’s ridden in all nine Westpac Chopper Bike Rides since the first was held in 2011. Covid-19 prevented it from being staged last year.

”It’s actually a community event now, people from all walks of life are involved,” he said.

Phil, who is Westpac’s Invercargill branch manager, played 41 games for Southland rugby team The Stags in the late 1990s.

In the past five months his daughter, Kennedy, 15, has had success in athletics and triathlons, starting with wins in a road race and steeplechase, and a second in the three-kilometre run at the national secondary schools’ athletics meet in Tauranga in December.

She has won the South Island, Southland and Wanaka triathlons, for under 16-year-olds, in recent months.

Her brothers, Josh and Jaxon, have also been in the spotlight for winning the South Island and New Zealand secondary schools’ triathlon titles, respectively. Their mother Stacey was a good basketball player in the United States.

Phil’s training for the charity bike ride started six months ago. Despite mixed weather during the weekend, he managed to train on the road – 55 kilometres on Monday, 40km on Sunday and 100km on Saturday.

“The only reason I ride my bike is for the chopper [rescue] ride.”

He remembers borrowing a bike to be one of five participants for the inaugural ride – from Balclutha to Invercargill in 2011.

Balclutha’s Westpac bank manager at the time was keen on cycling and thought it was a good way to raise money for the rescue helicopter. The following year the event changed to Queenstown to Invercargill.

Most years between $50,000 and $60,000 is raised, but Phil reckons there could be more this year.