Police appeal for information after fatal Southland crash

Anyone who saw a silver 2014 Nissan Navara before a fatal crash in Southland on Sunday is being urged to contact police. [File photo]

Police are asking for information in regards to a fatal crash in Southland.

The crash happened about 5pm on Sunday on Mossburn-Five Rivers Rd (SH97), near the intersection with Ellis Rd.

It was a single-vehicle crash. A person died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

On Monday, police said they were appealing for information about the silver 2014 Nissan Navara.

The vehicle was believed to have left the Queenstown area about 3:50pm, and had intended to travel to Te Anau, a police spokesperson said.

Police were asking anyone who was on the road before the crash, or who had dash-cam footage of the car, to contact police.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 and quote file number 210926/2266.