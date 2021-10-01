Firefighter's quick thinking saves boat in Southland garage fire

A boat was towed away from a Mandeville garage fire on Friday.

A firefighter’s quick-thinking has saved a boat from a garage fire.

Fire crews were called to the fire in Mandeville, Southland, about 10.45am on Friday.

Riversdale Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Michael Stevenson said a member of the Gore brigade used an old fire engine to tow a boat out of the garage.

Everything else in the garage was destroyed, he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff A side-by-side vehicle was destroyed in a Southland garage fire, though firefighters saved a boat and a ute.

The fire was at a property on the Waimea Highway near Waimea Valley Rd. Fire crews from Gore, Riversdale, Mataura and Balfour stations were called.

The double-bay garage and adjoining car port was fully involved in fire when the first engine arrived, Stevenson said.

The owner was not home when the fire started, Stevenson said.

A side-by-side vehicle in the garage was completely destroyed, though an older utility vehicle was saved, he said.