Firefighter's quick thinking saves boat in Southland garage fire
A firefighter’s quick-thinking has saved a boat from a garage fire.
Fire crews were called to the fire in Mandeville, Southland, about 10.45am on Friday.
Riversdale Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Michael Stevenson said a member of the Gore brigade used an old fire engine to tow a boat out of the garage.
Everything else in the garage was destroyed, he said.
The fire was at a property on the Waimea Highway near Waimea Valley Rd. Fire crews from Gore, Riversdale, Mataura and Balfour stations were called.
The double-bay garage and adjoining car port was fully involved in fire when the first engine arrived, Stevenson said.
The owner was not home when the fire started, Stevenson said.
A side-by-side vehicle in the garage was completely destroyed, though an older utility vehicle was saved, he said.