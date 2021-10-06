Opaque reporting raises questions about Jobs for Nature

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says sometimes dealing with officials is fairly straightforward but other times it’s incredibly frustrating,

OPINION: Few could argue with the merits of a programme designed to get out of work Kiwis into a job that benefits conservation and the environment, but when those responsible for that programme are unable to answer basic questions about who is taking part in the programme and what industry they have come from, alarm bells start to ring.

When the $1.3 billion Jobs for Nature programme was announced as part of Budget 2020 it sounded like a win-win – hospitality and tourism workers whose job had disappeared with the closure of the border would be able to transition into a job doing useful things like felling wilding pines or maintaining tracks.

As the MP for a part of the country that is heavily reliant on the tourist dollar and where hospitality and tourism businesses have been mothballed or scaled back due to the border closure, I held high hopes that the 11,000 jobs promised would materialise quickly.

As National’s spokesperson for Conservation I’ve been well placed to scrutinise Jobs for Nature and in the past year I have asked countless official questions to the relevant Ministers to ascertain whether the $1.3 billion is delivering the jobs promised for those who need it.

I have asked how many full time equivalent (FTE) jobs have been created thus far. The response has been that Jobs for Nature aligns with government metrics which does not focus on the number of FTE positions created.

That is absurd and means that when Ministers talk about a job being created, rather than the 30-40 hour per week role many would assume, it could mean that a person is in fact working just a couple of hours a day for a few weeks.

The length of a ‘’job’’ should be a critical reporting measure yet when I have asked about employment durations, I am told that that data is not part of the metrics either.

I have also wanted to know where those employed have come from. Have they come from hard hit sectors like hospitality and tourism as I hope, or are those already working in weed and pest control benefitting from a government prepared to splash plenty of borrowed cash?

Alas, there is no reporting of where workers have been re-deployed from.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Conservation Minister Kiri Allan: the Govenment said it would be open and transparent.

There is opportunity for the Department of Conservation (DOC) to ask for those details from project leaders as part of its quarterly reporting survey, but rather than ask what industries workers have been redeployed from, they ask other things like whether people would be happy to share their story on social media, in media releases and on blog posts!

I also have concerns that some of these jobs are not newly created, and are merely existing projects that now have the Jobs for Nature badge on them. Determining the validity of these concerns would be easier if the information requested was provided in a clear and transparent manner.

This aversion to reporting on specifics around the Jobs for Nature programme is incredibly frustrating.

That frustration is made worse by seeing the Government send out more than 50 press statements promoting the programme since its inception last year.

In addition to government issued press releases I’ve seen plenty of advertising and promotional material. There are digital graphics on news websites and YouTube videos that cost more than $3000 a pop to make.

There’s been no shortage of hype and hyperbole which is interesting given that Jobs for Nature has been brought into Grant Robertson’s ‘Implementation Unit’ – a sign that all is not well.

If the programme was firing on all cylinders, I have no doubt that all my questions would have been met with full answers. Instead, there has been a large degree of subterfuge.

This Government said it would be open and transparent. My experience as an MP trying to get information for the electorate I represent and for the wider public, has been quite the opposite.

I have received page upon page of redacted documents released under the Official Information Act. As someone pointed out to me – the amount of black ink used to block out such large chunks of text could lead to a national shortage!

$1.3 billion is a lot of money, particularly when that money has been borrowed by the Government and will need to be paid back in the years to come.

Every dollar needs to deliver on the promise of getting Kiwis from the hardest hit sectors into employment. If others are cashing in, that spending must be questioned.

I’m sure that some fantastic conservation work has been done as a result of this funding and that some people who really need it, have benefited greatly. I will happily acknowledge those individual successes and conservation gains.

But it’s hard to acknowledge the positives about Jobs for Nature when the Government is not being upfront about its failings.

Jacqui Dean is the MP for Waitaki