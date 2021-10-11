Invercargill accounting firm to pay $40k after unjustified firing

An Invercargill accounting company has been ordered to pay $40,000 to a former employee by the Employment Relations Authority.

An Invercargill company who sacked a senior accountant the day before the March 2020 lockdown has been ordered to pay $40,000 after it was found the dismissal was unjustified.

Catarina Johnston had worked at Southland Accounting Services since July 2016, and was told she had lost her part-time job on March 24, 2020.

As well as working at the accountants, Johnston owned a fruit and vegetable shop in Invercargill with her partner, and was at the accountant’s office when the national level four lockdown, as part of the Covid-19 pandemic, was announced by the Prime Minister on March 23, 2020.

In an Employment Relations Authority decision released last month, member Peter van Keulen says Johnston’s partner called after the announcement, saying the shop was overrun with people stocking up before lockdown.

Johnston told a colleague about the situation and then went to the shop, which she occasionally did when the shop was busy.

The next morning she sent an email to Southland Accounting Services director Bruce Kennard saying she was taking two days annual leave to help at the shop.

Kennard and Johnston spoke on the phone later that day, and the discussion is disputed.

Johnston claimed Kennard said he was ending her employment, after considering the work available for the two full-time accountants.

Kennard claimed it was clear to him Johnston had no intention of coming back to work at Southland Accounting, which he claimed amounted to her abandoning her employment.

Kennard later emailed Johnston saying her employment was terminated, effective the day before.

Authority member van Keulen found that the telephone call did not follow fair process, so the dismissal was unjustified.

Johnston was devastated and shocked by the manner she was told she had lost her job, van Keulen says.

She was humiliated by the way she was treated, not being able to say goodbye to colleagues, not being able to tell clients what had happened and then having to deal with rumours, van Keulen says.

Johnston took the matter to the authority, and she was awarded $18,000 for the humiliation and loss of dignity she suffered, and $16,792 in remuneration.

Van Keulen ordered the company to also pay a $6000 penalty for the breach of good faith and breaching an employment agreement.