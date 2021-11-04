Govt has Invercargill and Auckland in sync for once - Seymour

David Seymour is ready to give Jacinda Ardern her due.

She was “succeeding where every other New Zealand Prime Minister has failed’’ by uniting Invercargill and Auckland.

The ACT leader said he had never felt more connection between Invercargill, where he spoke with the Southland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday and Auckland, where he had been a week earlier.

“They’re saying all the same things . . . ‘we want the restrictions to lift, we want the borders to open, we don’t mind what the plan is just tell us what the plan is’.’’

Curia polling had shown ACT support strongest in Auckland and rural New Zealand – places most under assault by the Government, he said.

It was an issue of localism versus centralisation. Wellington thought centralisation was great but “the further away you get, the less you want it to be imposed on you’’.

Aside from syncing opposition from disparate communities, the Government had the odd ability to centralise everything and divide everyone at the same time.

With Covid, “it looks like we’ll do two years in national isolation’’.

The country remained locked down because the Government was incapable of trusting anyone outside Wellington to do anything.

The vaccine “strollout’’ would have been much more efficient if the Government had asked GPs, who every year vaccinated hundreds of thousands of people against many different diseases, to lead the vaccination programme.

But they were waiting as late as September for the Ministry of Health to sign them off as capable of vaccinating people.

The mandated Three Waters reforms were a power grab that defied belief.

There was a problem with infrastructure nationwide but that did not mean the answer was to centralise control of it

"The new water entities will be unwieldy, unresponsive and distant for most people.’’

The Government had tried to say they would be five times more efficient.

“I asked (Local Government Minister) Nanaia Mahuta if she could name any other example of something becoming five times more efficient by letting the Government run it. I think it’s fair to say she didn’t have an answer.’’

ACT’s agriculture spokesman Mark Cameron, who accompanied Seymour to Invercargill, had put up a member’s bill in Parliament that would ban the Government from making National Policy Standards, leaving it to local government, only to have it blocked.

Cameron said it would have given farmers a greater sense of engagement with the regions, rather than central planners out of Wellington.

“Unfortunately, this Government doesn't seem to like working with farmers at farm-gate level,’’ he said.