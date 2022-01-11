AOS called out in Invercargill

The armed offenders squad were called to an Invercargill house on the corner of Albert and Queens Dr on Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson said police were making enquiries in relation to a person of interest they were looking for.

While they didn’t find the person they were looking for, another person was taken into custody for unrelated reasons, the spokesperson said.

About seven police cars could be seen in the area and Queens Dr had been closed from Layard St, but the cordon was lifted just after 5.30 pm, she said.

A witness at the scene heard loud noises coming from the house. An orange/yellow flash could be seen through an upstairs window, and smoke could be seen coming from the house.

A neighbour said AOS had been called to the house before. The last time was about four weeks ago.

“It used to be a lovely house with garden gnomes out the front,” the neighbour said.

Officers had left the house by 5.41pm.