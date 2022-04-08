We made the right call to halt irrigation - but sorry for the short notice

Dark clouds gather – more promising than threatening – over Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Southland dairy farmer Jon Pemberton at Menzies Ferry, as the pair discuss Southland's drought on Thursday.

OPINION: Over recent weeks we have all watched the invasion of Ukraine unfold, with shocking images of the systematic targeting of the civilian population. While hugely out-numbered, the Ukrainian people have stood their ground and their president has commanded the attention of world leaders, who are responding in various ways.

Our hearts go out to Southlanders with family and friends there and to the Ukrainian people who are in the midst of such horrifying circumstances.

In Southland we are experiencing a drought. The glorious summer weather has come at a cost to the water levels of rivers and aquifers across Southland with flows well down, and we’re all feeling the impacts.

Our farm has never been this dry this late in the year. It means, like most farmers, we’re progressively having to destock.

There is an old saying that a week can be a long time in politics and what a week it was following Environment Southland’s issuing of a region-wide Water Shortage Direction on March 31, immediately halting all irrigation.

It came on top of local council water restrictions and in the face of uncharacteristically low water levels with little prospect of rain.

The Water Shortage Direction was issued for 14 days, but the situation is something our scientists are always monitoring, which means we can adjust the conditions of the direction as more information comes to light and the weather changes.

March was the driest on record for Southland with just 23 per cent of the normal rainfall. The region has had only about 58 per cent of the normal rainfall for the year. This was, and continues to be, an unprecedented situation with worryingly low levels of water in our rivers and aquifers.

Hoping for the best and not planning for the worst would have been a total lack of leadership.

We acted swiftly, issuing the water shortage direction to ensure the priority areas of human drinking water, animal drinking water and sufficient water to maintain key operations such as our processing plants, were secure.

It is the first time Southland has used this Resource Management Act tool.

The Water Shortage Direction was the right move in the circumstances, but in our haste we didn’t give advance warning to consent holders so they could plan for a managed shutdown, and I apologise wholeheartedly for that.

Further monitoring led to amendments to the Water Shortage Direction. On April 1 it was amended to exclude water takes from the upper Mataura River catchment, where the situation was less critical. Another amendment was made on April 4 to allow for irrigation in the whole of the Mataura catchment, and for irrigation from our less connected and confined aquifers in the region.

The rain this week has provided some welcome relief and the potential forecast for early next week could be the game changer we have been looking for (fingers crossed!).

Right now though, water levels are still low and we are continuing to monitor the situation.

On Thursday we hosted Ministers Damien O’Connor and Meka Whaitiri to brief them on the drought. We were joined, in person and virtually, by the Southland mayors and industry group representatives. We discussed stock processing capacity issues, and feed demand and supply issues.

There was agreement that we would work together to manage the situation going forward.

On March 31 we celebrated the official opening of the Invercargill/Bluff walking trail and cycleway, which mana whenua have gifted the name, Te Ara Taurapa, meaning a journey along the taurapa (stern post) of the waka Aoraki.

The first two storyboard interpretation panels were unveiled at Stead Street, which were very much a focus of the opening.

One of them is part of a set of six along the trail telling a cultural narrative story, and the other acknowledges all those who were involved in developing the trail. They enhance the experience for people on this section of trail, which is both the beginning and end of the national Te Araroa Trail.

From a safety perspective, it is great to finally have a trail for walkers and cyclists off the busy state highway.

In May, we farewell our chief executive Rob Phillips who is retiring. He will be greatly missed by staff, councillors and many people in Southland and further afield.

One of Rob’s real skills is his ability to communicate and build relationships. He is very inclusive by nature, and I have really appreciated the support and the relationship we have developed over the time I have been in the chair.

Nicol Horrell is the chairman of Environment Southland