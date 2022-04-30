Obituary: Sir Robin Gray, the compassionate traditionalist

Sir Robin Gray: politician; b July 2, 1931; d April 2, 2022

When Robin Gray was newly elected to Parliament in 1978, Invercargill MP Norman Jones had a quiet word with him.

The people of Clutha, he said, have elected you for the person you are, not the person they expect you to become.

Gray, who has died aged 90, took that advice to heart, serving Clutha from 1978 to 1996, as the man they had already come to know; committed to family and Christian service values and one who, although convivial company himself, had already developed a lifelong empathy for the lonely.

Expectably or not, he also became Sir Robin Gray, a widely respected Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives from 1990 to 1993.

READ MORE:

* Former Speaker, Clutha MP, Sir Robin Gray dies

* Obituary: Rob McLagan led farmers through turbulent changes of the 1980s

* Obituary: Honorah Mary Martelletti, JP, QSM 1932-2022

* Taranaki's world champion axeman, soldier and plantsman remembered



As he was taking up that role, he offered some advice himself for newbie Southland backbencher Bill English: “Never forget where you came from.”

Nobody could forget where Gray came from. New Zealanders had long since won his heart, but his tongue forever whirred back to his Scottish birthplace.

It’s one of those merry tales of Parliament that, in his own novice term in Parliament, he was once challenged in full oratorical flow by a point of order from his own party leader, Robert Muldoon.

The old warhorse grinningly reminded the House that, by tradition, someone speaking an incomprehensible language was entitled to a translator.

Gray had arrived in 1952 under government-sponsored assisted migration – though anyone who might have called him by that common nickname a ‘’£10 Pom’’ was clearly aiming a bit low on the map.

Born in Kirkcudbrightshire​, in southwest Scotland, he developed an early interest in politics, arguing with his father the merits of socialism and the importance of supporting the vulnerable. His values didn’t change but, as he aged, and as his father had predicted, his politics did.

Though no great scholar, he passed his exams, studied Latin envisaging his future as a church minister, and developed a taste of leadership as a school prefect and feisty hooker.

Soon came compulsory military service in Tripoli and other places in Europe. He rated it one of the best things to happen in his life, putting it this way: “I understand people better and I understand loneliness, homesickness, humanity, success and failure, and how to be loyal through thick and thin irrespective of how difficult the circumstances prove to be.’’

It was in Tripoli that he was asked if he wanted to migrate to Australia. Close, but not quite. He liked the look of sheep farming in New Zealand and arrived to take up a job on a farm in Crookston​, West Otago.

He worked for three years playing footy for Heriot and West Otago, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Presbyterian Church, where he was no stranger to a kilt.

He bought a farm in Waitahuna West and became ever more active in his community, which paid off particularly well when he met Mary Thomson at a Young Farmers dance. They married in 1957.

He had joined the National Party the year before and, 15 years later – 11 of them as electorate chairman – he contested the seat when the gravel-voiced sitting MP Peter Gordon retired.

Gordon had a strong majority, but new boundaries had brought the Labour stronghold of Mosgiel into the electorate. Mary joined her husband doorknocking and, at least according to family legend, very likely won the election for him.

City life was foreign to Gray and his years on the government backbenches, 1978-81, were lonely; sharing a grotty central Wellington flat with three other new members, deeply homesick for Mary, whom he phoned three times a day.

Two weeks before the 1981 election, while the couple were driving to a candidates meeting in Mosgiel, she was struck by a fatal aneurysm.

Re-elected but bereft, he threw himself even more into constituency work – the concerns of his community helping him to deal with his own grief.

He also chaired the health and social welfare select committees, during which time Muldoon saw occasion to remark to him that Parliament needed good administrators as much as good legislators.

Don Roy/Stuff Robin Gray, 1984. Photo: Don Roy / Dominion Historic Collection

Point taken. In 1984, he became junior whip; in 1987 senior whip; and in 1990 the first Speaker nominated by the Government but seconded by the Opposition, an indication of respect from both sides of the House.

If the expectations of absolute fairness and impartiality sat easily with him, the requirement to understand more than 4000 standing orders that govern the House was initially challenging for someone with no legal background and a school record that wasn’t the shiniest.

Dave Hansford/Stuff New Speaker Robin Gray tries out the chair in the chamber for size. November 28, 1990

But common sense and pragmatism counted for a lot. He oversaw the refurbishment of Parliament House and, let the record show, brought the project in early and under budget.

He was traditionalist enough to enjoy the ceremonial pomp of the Speaker’s role, to the point of resisting moves to more casual conduct in the chamber; disliking members referring to one another in their speeches by name rather than by the title of their electorate – “the member for ...’’

It stung him that he was not given a second term as Speaker, the role going to the Opposition’s Peter Tapsell.

That was a practical move because National’s majority was too slender to give up a vote to that neutral role. Though he accepted it, understanding the need for stability of government, it was at the cost of a position he’d enjoyed.

Knighted in 1994, Sir Robin found real satisfactions in his subsequent roles as minister of state, and associate minister of foreign affairs and trade, with special responsibilities to the Pacific Islands.

He visited many countries, representing both New Zealand and the Commonwealth. The satisfactions of the work itself were enhanced by his pleasure in travelling, particularly through Africa, spending time with figures as acclaimed as Nelson Mandela and controversial as Robert Mugabe, environments from wildlife parks to Soweto slums.

But he never forgot where he came from.

His last political speech, in 1996, was to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he had that morning signed on New Zealand’s behalf the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty calling for an end to all nuclear testing.

This lofty setting, he later acknowledged, was something he found less intimidating than his first political speech as the new Clutha MP, to a small group on a wet day at the Tahakopa Hall.

Sally Kidson/Stuff Sir Robin, left, receives a Rotary Paul Harris Fellowshipalongside Barry Wood

Retired to Mosgiel, he remained active in a giddying array of local organisations – the Mercy Hospital Board, Strath Taieri PHO, Taieri Family Mental Health Service Committee, Mosgiel Elderly Care, the Dunedin City Council holdings company and Otago Hospice, and a particularly busy Justice of the Peace, to name but a fistful.

A lifelong lover of a good debate, he wasn’t above winding up children Linda, Shona and Andrew, their partners, and grandchildren.

The family tried not to take the bait, but it wasn’t easy. Not long before his death, as grandson Alex was leaving the room, Sir Robin looked over to others and said: “He bites like a big dog!’’

It wasn’t a complaint.

In his valedictory speech to Parliament, he acknowledged it had cost him only £10 to come to New Zealand and that taxpayers had footed the rest of the bill.

Some people might still be looking for a return on their money, he lightly added.

“For me, coming to New Zealand was a privilege. I was allowed to progress according to my desires, my ability – without fear, favour or prejudice.’’

In his parting message, he urged MPs always to keep the door wide open for others to enter.